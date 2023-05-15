PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The West Salem High School baseball team threw a combined no-hitter on Monday against Prairie du Chien, but the Blackhawks were the ones who came out victorious 2-1.

The Panthers (13-5) had a perfect game going until the bottom of the fifth, when the Blackhawks (11-7) scored two unearned runs with the help of walks and West Salem mistakes.

Prairie du Chien put two runners on via walk and another when he was hit by a pitch. The Panthers mixed in a couple of errors to lose their 1-0 lead.

Evan Schwier and Elijah Anderson pitched for the Panthers. Schwier walked two in 4⅓ hitless innings, and Anderson put up 1⅔ clean in relief.

Keagan Dull walked and scored the tying run, and Ty Wagner scored the go-ahead run after reaching when he was hit by a pitch.

Carson Koepnick, Jacob Helgeson and Bennett Burke all singled for West Salem. Helgeson scored the Panthers’ run in the top of the fourth.

Aquinas 14, Black River Falls 3 (5)

The Blugolds (15-2), ranked second in Division 3 by state coaches, scored nine runs in the third inning on their way to a convincing win at home against the Tigers (5-10).

Sophomore Jacob Thornton went a perfect 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Junior Kole Keppel (2 for 4) led the team in RBI with three. Junior pitcher Tanner Peterson went four innings in the start, allowing just four hits.

Hunter Lechner of Black River Falls had the only extra base hit for his team, recording a double.

MVC

Onalaska 7, Tomah 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (12-3, 7-2) are still in contention for at least a share of the MVC title after a shutout against the Timberwolves (5-13, 3-7).

Griffin Schultz struckout seven batters for Onalaska over six innings. Schultz led off for the Hilltoppers and was the first of three runs to score in the first inning. Four of the seven runs were scored on wild pitches.

Holmen 9, Sparta 6

SPARTA — The Vikings (9-8, 4-6) jumped on the Spartans (4-14, 1-10) in the fifth inning with six runs to secure a road win.

Jack Walter had a two-run homer for Holmen, which had three pitchers combine for 11 strikeouts.

Coulee

Westby 12, Onalaska Luther 5

WESTBY — An error by the Knights (3-14, 0-11) allowed the Norsemen (7-12, 3-7) to retake the lead in the fourth before Westby scored another eight runs the rest of the way.

Devin Nedland (2 for 4) had two RBI from the lead off spot for Westby. Gavin Larson and Bo Milutinovich each went 3 for 4.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 11, Brookwood 1 (6)

BANGOR — The Cardinals (16-1, 13-0) are still perfect in conference play after 10-running the Falcons (7-10, 7-7) at home.

Bryce Peterson went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI for Bangor. Samuel Cropp (2 for 3) also recorded two RBI. On the mound, Eli Tucker struck out five batters and gave up just four hits to Brookwood over six innings.

Hillsboro 3, Cashton 2

HILLSBORO — The Tigers (12-7, 9-5) scored three in the third inning and it was all they needed to hand the Eagles (13-6, 9-5) a loss that tied them for third in the conference.

Connor and Drew Butzler each had two hits for Cashton.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 4

AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Wildcats (10-9, 10-7) marched away from the Beavers with six runs in the sixth inning with three players recording two RBI.

Tavian Shramek, Jackson Shramek and Peyton Kelly each had two hits and drew two walks while combining for five of Blair-Taylor’s 12 runs.

Shramek struck out 10 batters in 5⅓ innings for the win at the mound.

Eau Claire Immanuel 8, Melrose-Mindoro 6

MELROSE — The Mustangs (1-15, 1-13) went down 6-0 after two innings with a comeback effort and nine hits not being enough to top the Lancers.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 10, Weston 7

CAZENOVIA — The Pirates (6-9, 6-6) complete a season sweep of Weston while moving back to .500 in conference play. Bryce Shultz had four RBIs for De Soto.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 5, Winona Cotter 2

The Blugolds won all three doubles matchups and split the four singles matches with the Ramblers at Green Island.

Shane Willenbring teamed up with Mitchell Fortney for a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Joseph Row and Carter Knuesel at No. 1 doubles to lead the Blugolds. Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gundersen also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Anderson Fortney won No. 1 singles for Aquinas with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ondrej Vitasek.

Tomah 7, Reedsburg 0

REEDSBURG — The Timberwolves got a clean sweep of the Beavers with Tomah winning every flight in two sets.

Sam Bannan and Collin Branch got a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win in No. 2 doubles over Owen Abrahams and Aiden Hackney. Joe Venner beat Jordan Matays 7-5, 6-0 in No. 1 singles with Jonah Nick (No. 2 singles) and Ashton Steele (No. 4 singles) each winning their flights 6-0, 6-1.

Viroqua 6, Portage 1

Viroqua 7, Wayland Academy 0

PORTAGE, Wis. — After being the only Blackhawks player to lose in their first dual of the Portage Invitational, Dalton Buros won the No. 1 singles flight against Wayland Academy 6-2, 6-0.