WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School baseball team waited until its final at-bat to finish off a 4-3 Coulee Conference victory over Westby at Miller Field on Thursday.

The Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, then added a ninth-inning run to hand the Norsemen a defeat.

Junior catcher Luke Baginski tripled and went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored, and senior first baseman Luke Noel went 3 for 5 with a run scored and three stolen bases for West Salem, which finished with 14 hits and scored three unearned runs.

Noel and Baginski reached in the seventh and advanced on a Helgeson sacrifice before Burke singled off the Westby first baseman to score Noel with the winning run.

Eight players had at least one hit for the Panthers, and teammates Jacob Helgeson and Bennett Burke each drove in a run.

Senior Bo Milutinovich was 3 for 4 for Westby, which had seven hits and led 3-1 after six innings but committed five errors.

MVC

Onalaska 8, Holmen 7

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (2-0, 2-0) beat the Vikings (1-2, 0-2) for the second time in four days with just three hits.

Brady Kuhn scored three runs, tripled and recorded two RBI. Griffin Schultz also had two RBI, stole two bases and drew one of seven walks for Onalaska.

Tucker Gegenfurtner and Jared Rotering of Holmen each had a pair of runs as the Vikings managed just four hits — all singles. Benson Swatek hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to produce the final score.

Paul Goryl also drove in two runs for Holmen.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 7, Royall 6

BANGOR — The Cardinals walked off the Panthers with a pair of players providing three RBI.

Bryce Peterson and Chase Horstman each went 2 for 4 with three RBI and a stolen base.

Peterson had one of three extra-base hits — recording a double — and struck out seven batters in three innings of relief pitching. Eli Tucker had nine strikeouts in a four-inning start.

Dairyland

Whitehall 11, Melrose-Mindoro 5

MELROSE — A pair of errors committed by the Mustangs in the fifth and sixth innings helped the Norse win on the road.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 13, De Soto 6

STODDARD — The Pirates controlled the game heading into the fifth inning, leading 5-3 before the Hornets scored 10 over the last three frames.

Bryce Grelle went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead De Soto.

Nonconference

Viroqua 16, Sparta 10

SPARTA — The Blackhawks scored six runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Spartans.

Pitcher and shortstop Myles Frye was 3 for 5 with three doubles and three RBI for Viroqua, which gave up five runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

Mason Hopkins also doubled and drove in two runs, and Cooper Gelhaus was 2 for 2 with two RBI for Viroqua. Frye pitched three innings and struck out six while allowing one hit and one unearned run.

Mauston 12, G-E-T 6

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks scored the first three runs, but the Golden Eagles came back.

Chris Wagner tripled, and Ben Hansen and Nathan Holthaus each drove in two runs for G-E-T.

Brady Baldwin went 2 for 3 for Mauston, including a single in the fifth to give his team the lead. After a pair of bases loaded walks tied the game, Baldwin drove in two runs and made it 7-5 Eagles.

Logan 4, Wausau West 3

Wausau West 11, Logan 8

The Rangers withstood three home runs by Wausau West to win in their season opener, but lost in the second end of a doubleheader.

Tyler Rumsey was the winning pitcher for Logan in game one, not allowing a run over three innings while striking out four batters. Johnny Leaver and Kobe Szafran each went 2 for 4 with Leaver having two RBI.

Lucas Eilertson was 3 for 5 in game two, but his efforts were outdone by Landon Parlier. Palier went 2 for 4, scored four runs and had an RBI for Wausau West.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Tomah 5, Baraboo 2

TOMAH — The Timberwolves swept the singles matches in their meeting with Baraboo.

Joe Venner won singles No. 1 in three sets (5-7 , 6-2 , 10-6) over David Wetzel. Jonah Nick, Greg Klouda and Ashton Steele each won their singles flights in two sets with Nick giving up just one game.

The lone doubles win for Tomah came from Ethan Libbey and Brodie Robertson in flight No. 1. Libbey and Robertson defeated Will Davies and George Stelling in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.