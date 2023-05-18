The Aquinas High School boys tennis team followed up a regular-season dual championship by winning the MVC tournament Thursday at the Green Island courts.

The Blugolds crowned two singles champions and had two doubles teams win titles on the way to 36 tournament points. Aquinas also scored 36 regular-season points, and its combined score of 72 was 15 points better than second-place Onalaska and 31 ahead of third-place Tomah.

Holmen was fourth (36), Central fifth (20), Logan sixth (30) and Sparta seventh (3).

Top-seeded Anderson Fortney took out fifth-seeded Cameron Elwer of Central in straight sets before handing second-seeded Joe Venner of Tomah a 6-3, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles final.

Teammate Joe O’Flaherty also won two matches to win at No. 2 doubles, but it wasn’t as easy. He first needed three sets to oust Tomah’s fifth-seeded Jonah Nick in the semifinals before losing the first set 6-2 to second-seeded Max Klein in the final. O’Flaherty came back to win the next two sets 6-4, 10-7.

The Blugolds also received winning performances from Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney at No. 1 doubles and Sam Dickenson and Patrick Gundersen at No. 2 doubles.

Willenbring and Fortney skipped past a Tomah team in the semifinals before getting pushed hard early during a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Onalaska in the championship match.

Dickenson and Gundersen had little trouble sweeping past teams from Holmen and Logan to win their championship.

Holmen’s Noah Snipes and Onalaska’s Vishnu Prakash also won singles titles as did the Onalaska No. 3 doubles team of Daniel Yao and Ben Hsieh.

Snipes was seeded first at No. 3 and swept fifth-seeded Drake Wonderling 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals and Aquinas’ third-seeded Jadean Silcox 6-2, 6-2 in the final. Prakash was also seeded first at No. 4 and beat Central’s fifth-seeded Cooper Vanzee 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the final, where he beat Aquinas’ third-seeded Tegan Schott 6-0, 6-0.

Yao and Hsieh were seeded second and needed three sets to get through the semifinal before knocking off Aquinas’ top-seeded team in straight sets to win the championship.

Coulee Conference

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua won 12 matches and West Salem nine during the Coulee Conference tournament

Sam Kane (No. 2), and Ian Czap (No. 4) won both of their matches in singles competition. Kane beat West Salem's Ethan Crusan 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in his final, and Czap won twice in straight sets and beat West Salem's Jack Noelke 6-3, 6-1 in his.

Viroqua also won all of its doubles matches and crowned champs in Gavin Goss and Owen King (No. 1), Dylan Andersen and Carter Roels (No. 2) and Owen Wagner and Soren Declerq (No. 3).

Wagner and Declerq won both of their matches in straight sets.

West Salem's Kyle Hehli and Jesse Miller also won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. hehli beat Black River Falls' Sullivan King 6-1, 6-0 and Viroqua's Dalton Buros 6-0, 6-0.