High school cross country: Manny Putz fourth at Griak to lead Onalaska

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sophomore Manny Putz turned in a fourth-place finish to lead the Onalaska High School boys cross country team at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday.

Putz completed the 5,000-meter course at the Les Boland Golf Course in a time of 15 minutes, 38 seconds, and that helped the Hilltoppers place 29th out of 55 teams in the Gold Division with a score of 793.

Putz finished behind Robbinsdale Armstrog's Noah Breker (15:31.1), Dowling Catholic's Jackson Heidesch (15:33.5) and Iowa City's Ford Washburn (15:34).

Junior Blake Burnstad (88th, 17:13.8), sophomore Aric White (145th, 17:37.5), senior Nick Rudrud (286th, 18:25.4) and senior Ryan Topolski (368th, 18:59.3) also scroed with their performances for Onalaska.

Aquinas took four boys to run in the Maroon Division, and junior Jonathan Skemp led the way with a 15th-place finish and time of 17:19.5. Sophomore Declan Gregg was 177th (19;17.4), junior Colin Sans Crainte 329th (20:33.1) and freshman Anthony Petullo 469th (24:38.1).