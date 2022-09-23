 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Carpets To Go
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
alert top story
CROSS COUNTRY

High school cross country: Manny Putz fourth at Griak to lead Onalaska

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sophomore Manny Putz turned in a fourth-place finish to lead the Onalaska High School boys cross country team at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday.

Manny Putz mug

Putz

Putz completed the 5,000-meter course at the Les Boland Golf Course in a time of 15 minutes, 38 seconds, and that helped the Hilltoppers place 29th out of 55 teams in the Gold Division with a score of 793.

Putz finished behind Robbinsdale Armstrog's Noah Breker (15:31.1), Dowling Catholic's Jackson Heidesch (15:33.5) and Iowa City's Ford Washburn (15:34).

Junior Blake Burnstad (88th, 17:13.8), sophomore Aric White (145th, 17:37.5), senior Nick Rudrud (286th, 18:25.4) and senior Ryan Topolski (368th, 18:59.3) also scroed with their performances for Onalaska.

Aquinas took four boys to run in the Maroon Division, and junior Jonathan Skemp led the way with a 15th-place finish and time of 17:19.5. Sophomore Declan Gregg was 177th (19;17.4), junior Colin Sans Crainte 329th (20:33.1) and freshman Anthony Petullo 469th (24:38.1).

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News