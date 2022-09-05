High school cross country: Onalaska begins defense of state title with promising performance

With the weight of high expectations on its shoulders as the defending WIAA Division 1 boys cross country state champion, the Onalaska High School Hilltoppers delivered in the team’s first meet of the 2022 season.

Both the boys and girls teams beat out six schools to win the Gale Johnson Kick-Off in West Salem last week, proving to Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson that his group put in the necessary work during the offseason to succeed early in the fall.

“The season is short when you look at it — it’s only a couple months long. You can’t get to where you need to be fitness-wise in that short amount of time,” Shepardson said. “So it was neat to see both our boys and girls sides performing at a high-level early in the season due to the fact that they got out there and put their paces in during the summer.”

Five of the Hilltoppers’ boys runners finished among the top eight in last week’s meet, led by sophomore Manny Putz, who won the race by over a minute with a 15-minute, 53-second on the 5,000-meter course. Junior Blake Burnstad ran 17:09 to take second.

Putz was Onalaska’s fastest runner on last year’s championship team, placing seventh at the state meet as a freshman. He also shined for the Hilltoppers’ track and field program last spring, finishing ninth in the 3,200 meter Division 1 state final as the only first-year runner in the field.

After a successful debut in 2021, Shepardson said Putz has continued to whittle down his personal bests, entering this season with low times of 9:16 in the 2-mile and 4:19 in the 1-mile.

“He’s made some nice progression,” Shepardson said. “We bumped his mileage a little bit, not crazy, but we’ve increased his mileage and he’s handled that very well.”

Even as just a sophomore, Shepardson described Putz as a “natural leader” because of his humble personality and positive demeanor at practice. Onalaska lost three of its top runners from last fall — Ron Walters, Austin Oyen and Tyler Lee — to graduation, so Shepardson said Putz will be instrumental in building chemistry among the new group.

“You can’t replace those people. They’re unique individuals who brought a lot to our program,” Shepardson said. “We’re focusing on developing that type of team dynamic this year where everyone plays a role.”

Burnstad is another key returner for the Hilltoppers after a top-30 finish at the state cross country meet and a seventh-place showing in the state 800-meter final last year. Already an established middle-distance runner, Shepardson said he was impressed with the junior’s runner-up finish at the Gale Johnson meet.

For Onalaska to repeat as state champion, it will take a team effort. Shepardson pointed to sophomore Arlo White, a transfer from Shell Lake, as a blossoming talent, and senior Ryan Topolski also returns from an injury that kept him off of last year’s state team. Senior Nathan Luebke posted a top-10 time in the team’s first meet as well, and Shepardson said the goal is to have “the pack” attempt to chase down Putz by the end of the season.

“You’re going to have some gaps between (Putz) and your next group of runners. What you try to do is mind that gap and try to make it as small as possible,” Shepardson said. “You’re never going to ask Manny to slow down, so it’s on the other guys to try and get closer to Manny.”

The Hilltoppers’ girls team also enjoyed success in the opening meet, as senior Alli Thomas helped Onalaska to the team title with a second-place finish individually, running the 5,000-meter course in 21:22.6. After four consecutive trips to the state meet through 2020, the team missed out last season due to a depleted roster from injuries and illnesses.

“We took a hit,” Shepardson said. “But this year, with Alli Thomas and Makayla Carkhuff to lead that group, we can definitely piece together another group of girls and see if we can challenge for a MVC title and potentially a shot to qualify for a state D1 championship”

Following a week off of competition as the team transitions back into school, the Hilltoppers will travel to Decorah, Iowa for the All-American Invitational at Luther College on Saturday.