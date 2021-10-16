High school cross country: West Salem sweeps Coulee Conference championships

WESTBY — The West Salem High School boys and girls cross country teams swept championships during the Coulee Conference meet Saturday in Westby.

The Panthers won the boys competition with a score of 29 and the girls with a 32. The girls snapped a two-year title run by G-E-T and won the meet for a 13th time. The boys won the meet for the 12th time and third year in a row.

West Salem sophomore Brennan Garbers improved on a fourth-place finish as a freshman and won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 35.3 seconds. West Salem junior Macey Tauscher bumped up from second as a sophomore to win the girls race in 20:19.3.

The boys team score, which was the only one to beat second-place G-E-T (56), was built by all five runners finishing among the top 11. Westby was third (84) and Arcadia fourth (104).

Garbers was backed up by junior Dawson Gronemus (third, 17:18.4), senior Vincent Schwarz (sixth, 17:21.5), senior Blaine Wheeler (eighth, 17:45.5) and senior Max Wolf (11th, 17:54.1).

The Red Hawks made their run with all five scoring runners among the top 16. Junior Sam Ruiter (seventh, 17:43.6), senior Carter Gold (ninth, 17:49.2) and senior Ethan Burmeister (10th, 17:49.6) led the performance.

Garbers and Gronemus were pushed at the front by Arcadia senior Joe Monroy (second, 16:42.7) and Westby seniors Taylor Thunstedt (fourth, 17:20) and Eli Larrington (fifth, 17:21.5).

The Panthers also won their girls championship with five scoring runners among the top 11 and all among the overall top 12. Tauscher and freshman teammate Mia Olson (second, 20;32.7) led the way, and the tight pack of junior Morgan Quackenbush (ninth, 21:42.1), junior Alena Donahue (11th, 22:00.8) and sophomore McKenna LaFleur (12th, 22:03.6) produced the low score.

G-E-T was second with a 44, Westby third with a 67 and Onalaska Luther fourth with a 108. The Red Hawks made their run behind sophomore Adrianna Rotering (third, 20:49.9) and freshman Delilah Boberg (eighth, 21:41.3) and Westby behind juniors Audra Johnson (fourth, 20:52.8) and Denali Huebner (seventh, 21:39.2).

Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak ran as part of an incomplete team and placed sixth (21:05.7). Onalaska Luther freshman Lauren Wickus was fifth (21:05.1) and G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe 10th (21:53.7).

