High school cross country: West Salem sweeps Coulee Conference championships

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys and girls cross country teams won Coulee Conference championships at Maple Grove Venues on Saturday.

The Panthers posted a team score of 16 in the boys race and 26 in the girls and had individual champions in senior Dawson Gronemus and sophomore Mia Olson.

Gronemus led a pack of four West Salem runners at the front of the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 6.74 seconds. Sophomores Philip Gabrielson (17:07.07), Tom Stenberg (17:19.65) and Carter Quackenbush (17:26.32) followed him.

G-E-T senior Sam Ruiter spoiled the perfect score with a fifth-place finish and time of 17:29.46, but freshman Carson Gronemus was there to place sixth (17:35.14) for West Salem.

Ruiter led the Red Hawks to second place (58), and Onalaska Luther finished third (81) and Westby fourth (90).

The Panthers had two of the top four and five of the top nine runners to win the girls race.

Olson crossed the finish line first in 20:19.32, and junior teammate Payton Greer was fourth (20:48).

Sophomore Kennedy Garbers was seventh (20:55.23), senior Morgan Quackenbush eighth (20:55.84) and senior Alena Donahue ninth (21:05.88.

Westby finished second in the team standings with a score of 43, and G-E-T was third (90).

G-E-T junior Adrianna Rotering was second (20:32.82), Westby freshman Elizabeth Curtis third (20:36.95) and Westby senior Denali Huebner fifth (20:48.89).