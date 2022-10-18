High school football: Aquinas 3rd, Onalaska 4th, Cashton 6th, West Salem 7th in final AP rankings

The Onalaska High School football team will take the No. 4 state ranking into the WIAA tournaments series after The Associated Press released its final polls of the season on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers closed out a 9-0 regular season — their first since 2004 — with a 49-20 MVC victory over Tomah on Friday, and it will begin the postseason behind only No. 1 Waunakee (9-0), No. 2 Bay Port (9-0) and No. 3 Kimberly (9-0) among teams in the Large Division of the final poll.

Onalaska is a Division 3 postseason qualifier, meaning it won’t see any of those teams in the tournament. The AP puts teams into three divisions based on enrollment, and the WIAA tournament consists of seven brackets.

Onalaska, which is also the first MVC team to post an unbeaten season since Logan in 2014, opens with a first-round home game against eighth-seeded Ashland on Friday, while Waunakee, Bay Port and Kimberly all contend with opponents in Division 1.

West Salem (8-1), which ended a 24-game winning streak for Aquinas (8-1) with a 28-14 victory at UW-La Crosse in the Coulee Conference championship game, held its ground in the No. 7 spot of the Medium Division.

The Panthers have won eight straight games, and they enter the Division 3 bracket — like Onalaska — with a No. 1 seed. West Salem hosts eighth-seeded Waupaca in Friday’s first round.

The Blugolds slipped from second to third in the Small Division after losing to the Panthers. Eau Claire Regis (9-0) took over the No. 1 spot, and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (8-1), dropped to the No. 2 spot after holding No. 1 all season until a loss to Mayville on Friday.

The Blugolds are seeded third in Division 5 and begin their postseason against sixth-seeded Durand-Arkansaw at UW-La Crosse on Friday. Aquinas won last season’s Division 5 state championship.

Cashton (9-0) bumped up one spot to No. 6. The Eagles are a No. 1 seed in Division 7 and host eighth-seeded Deerfield in Friday’s first round and they try to build on last season’s appearance in the state semifinals.

Bangor (8-1), which has only lost to Cashton this season, just missed out on the top 10 and has a No. 3 seed in the Division 7 bracket. The Cardinals are on the opposite side of the bracket from Cashton and host Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca in the first round.