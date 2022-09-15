High school football: Aquinas 'invested' in special teams

Aquinas High Cchool football coach Tom Lee is already one of the most animated people on the sidelines every Friday night.

When the Blugolds’ special teams unit makes a big play, or even when quarterback and kicker Jackson Flottmeyer boots a touchback, Lee takes it to another level, always the first one on the field to congratulate his players.

In its quest for another WIAA state championship, Aquinas (4-0, 2-0) has honed in on the minutiae of a sometimes-forgotten art in the game of football -- execution on special teams.

“For the last handful of years, we’ve really invested in it. We spent an entire evening practice on it in our summer session,” Lee said after the Blugolds’ 57-22 victory over Altoona High School last Friday. “Five minutes to everybody else in the world means nothing. Five or 10 minutes to a football program? That’s like gold.”

After each of Flottmeyer’s four touchbacks against Altoona, Lee and the rest of the Aquinas sideline celebrated by waving their hands up and down, mimicking the motion of a referee on the play. Senior Ben Corsi blocked a punt in the win, and senior Collin Conzemius nearly returned a punt for a touchdown; both plays set up short scoring drives.

The Blugolds’ dynamic offense, which has produced 42.8 points per game this season, certainly earns the spotlight, but Flottmeyer said the team’s focus on field position has fueled the high-flying offense.

“Special teams is probably one of the higher priorities that we have,” Flottmeyer said. “We spend hours a week working on our special teams, and it really pays off. Coach Lee and Coach (Philip) Meddaugh do an amazing job.”

Lee said he made a few special teams adjustments during a film session with his staff at 5:10 p.m. before last Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff. The tweaks led to Conzemius returning a punt from deep in Aquinas territory to Altoona’s 11-yard line in the second quarter. Lee could be heard on the sideline saying, “This is a touchdown!” when the punt was in the air, and Conzemius was one missed tackle away from fulfilling his coach’s prophecy.

On an earlier punt last week, Corsi recognized a hole in the Railroaders’ blocking scheme and alerted his coaches to dial up a punt-block play.

“I came to Coach Lee and said, ‘If you want it, that’s there. I can block that.’ We ran it the second time, I got a little caught up, wasn’t there, but that third time, I shot through the line and I don’t even think I was touched,” Corsi said.

Corsi’s third-quarter block handed the Blugolds the ball on Altoona’s 22-yard line, and sophomore running back Zachary Malin made the Railroaders pay with Aquinas’ sixth touchdown.

The Blugolds will go for their 12th consecutive Coulee Conference victory at Black River Falls against the Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m.