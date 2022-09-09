High school football: Aquinas thumps Altoona to extend win streak

Even after a 3-0 start to the season, the Aquinas High School Blugolds were still searching for a complete performance from their football team.

Friday’s 57-22 drubbing of visiting Altoona High School at UW-La Crosse’s Roger Harring Stadium may have answered the question of whether Aquinas could dominate from start to finish.

Senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw for three touchdowns and sophomore running back Kyle White rushed for two more in the Blugolds' blowout win. Aquinas (4-0, 2-0 Coulee) scored touchdowns on five of its six first-half drives, coasting to its 11th consecutive conference victory and 20th straight win overall.

Head coach Tom Lee said it didn’t take him long to realize his team was prepared to control the game for four quarters.

“The boys were really locked in pregame. I’ve been around this long enough where you kind of get a sense of, ‘Are they ready to go?’” Lee said after the game. “They were really ready, and they played hard.”

Aquinas broke through less than two minutes into the game when White rushed for a 20-yard touchdown and senior Calvin Hargrove converted a two-point play. The two teams traded punts before Flottmeyer hit junior wide receiver David Malin in stride for a 49-yard touchdown, making it 14-0.

The Blugolds added another first-quarter score on White’s second rushing touchdown of the game. The sophomore totaled 99 yards on 13 carries, both season-highs.

“After those first couple runs, everybody was looking good. The O(ffensive) line was dominating,” White said. “This is what we needed to get going for the rest of the season.”

Senior Collin Conzemius sparked Aquinas’ fourth scoring drive with a lengthy punt return deep into Altoona territory. Flottmeyer found junior Kole Keppel on 4th-and-goal to extend the lead to 28-0. Following a Railroaders' turnover-on-downs, Hargrove caught a screen pass from Flottmeyer near midfield and weaved his way to the end zone, giving the Blugolds a 36-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Altoona scored its first points just two plays into the third quarter, as sophomore Hunter Hibbard sprinted past the Aquinas defense on a 65-yard touchdown run. Lee said the play was one of the Blugolds’ only miscommunications of the night.

Flottmeyer and Aquinas responded with a three-play, 52-second touchdown drive capped by a Damien Lee rushing score. With a 36-point lead, Flottmeyer watched the rest of the game from the sidelines, ending the night 11-18 passing for 213 yards.

“Our first three weeks of football were rough, if I’m being completely honest. We came out slow, and we only played a good half in each of those games,” Flottmeyer said. “So to come out tonight and execute each drive was really important for us.”

Sophomores Zachary Malin and Thomas Bagniefski rounded out the Blugolds’ scoring with second-half touchdowns, and Altoona mustered two scores in the fourth quarter against Aquinas’ second unit.

Aquinas’ Coulee Conference schedule continues next Friday at Black River Falls High School against the Tigers. Flottmeyer said the message during last week’s practices was to compete for “five quarters,” and the quarterback said the Blugolds will look to extend that mantra even further next week.

“There’s definitely some things we can still improve on,” Flottmeyer said. “But we definitely went out there and played five (quarters), so let’s go out there next week and play six.”