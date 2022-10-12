High school football: Ark series reconvenes with playoff implications

Central enters with two wins in its past three games and a serious two-way weapon in senior Boston Brindley.
Brindley is averaging more than 5 yards per rushing attempts and has 375 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He has caught 21 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted seven passes.
The Rangers will have to be prepared defensively to handle both Brindley and Gavin Shepard out of the backfield. Shepard has rushed for 234 yards in his past two games and scored three touchdowns in a win over Tomah.
The RiverHawks have to be ready to stop the run because that's what Logan does best. The Rangers have taken a couple of opponents apart with the combination of running back Eli Reynolds and quarterback Johnny Leaver.
Leaver has rushed for 846 yards and scored nine touchdowns, and Reynolds have added 814 yards and nine touchdowns of his own.
Automatically qualifying for the WIAA playoffs requires a winning conference record, and neither can reach that standard. But the association also uses teams that fall just short of that mark to complete its seven brackets, so that's what gives the winner here a chance to advance.
This is the 97th meeting between the schools, and Central holds a 48-40-7 advantage to this point. The RiverHawks have also won 17 of the 33 games the teams have played as MVC foes and four of the five games they've played since 2017.
IN PHOTOS: Central reclaims "Ark of Victory" with a 42-20 win over Logan
ARK OF VICTORY
WHO: Central (3-5, 2-4) vs. Logan (3-5, 2-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Swanson Field at Logan High School
SERIES: The RiverHawks lead 48-40-7 all-time and 17-16 since both schools joined the MVC