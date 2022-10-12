High school football: Ark series reconvenes with playoff implications

It's always a big night when the Ark of Victory is on the line.

But there is a twist when the Logan High School football team hosts Central for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Swanson Field on Friday.

Not only is it the final game of the regular season, it's definitely the final game of the season for one of them.

The Rangers and RiverHawks enter the game with matching 3-5 overall and 2-4 MVC records. That means the winner is the only team able to keep itself alive for the WIAA postseason that begins next week.

"This is gonna be one of those great games with us and Central," Logan coach Casey Knoble said. "Adding the playoffs to already having the Ark on the line, yeah, it's even bigger.

"I'm not sure you can add to the intensity because it's always up there anyway."

Central enters with two wins in its past three games and a serious two-way weapon in senior Boston Brindley.

Brindley is averaging more than 5 yards per rushing attempts and has 375 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He has caught 21 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted seven passes.

The Rangers will have to be prepared defensively to handle both Brindley and Gavin Shepard out of the backfield. Shepard has rushed for 234 yards in his past two games and scored three touchdowns in a win over Tomah.

The RiverHawks have to be ready to stop the run because that's what Logan does best. The Rangers have taken a couple of opponents apart with the combination of running back Eli Reynolds and quarterback Johnny Leaver.

Leaver has rushed for 846 yards and scored nine touchdowns, and Reynolds have added 814 yards and nine touchdowns of his own.

Automatically qualifying for the WIAA playoffs requires a winning conference record, and neither can reach that standard. But the association also uses teams that fall just short of that mark to complete its seven brackets, so that's what gives the winner here a chance to advance.

This is the 97th meeting between the schools, and Central holds a 48-40-7 advantage to this point. The RiverHawks have also won 17 of the 33 games the teams have played as MVC foes and four of the five games they've played since 2017.