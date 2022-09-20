High school football: Associated Press state rankings

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
LARGE DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Mukwonago (10);5-0;109;1
2, Kimberly (1);5-0;96;2
3, Bay Port;5-0;83;3
4, Waunakee;5-0;82;4
5, Hartland Arrowhead;5-0;65;6
6, Neenah;5-0;56;7
7, Muskego;4-1;41;5
8, Onalaska;5-0;28;10
9, Franklin;4-1;25;9
10, Sussex Hamilton;4-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4, River Falls 3, West De Pere 3, Verona 2, Baraboo
MEDIUM DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Catholic Memorial (11);5-0;110;1
2, Mayville;5-0;84;4
3, Monroe;5-0;79;2
4, Columbus;5-0;71;6
5, Freedom;5-0;68;5
6, Racine St. Catherine’s;5-0;40;9
7, Rice Lake;4-1;30;3
8, Ellsworth;4-1;22;8
tie, Brodhead/Juda;5-0;22;NR
10, Lodi;5-0;18;NR
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14, West Salem 12, New Berlin West 11, Madison Edgewood 11, Mosinee 7, Reedsburg 5.
SMALL DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Fond du Lac Springs (10);5-0;109;1
2, Aquinas (1);5-0;97;2
3, Eau Claire Regis;5-0;89;3
4, Colby;5-0;76;5
5, Coleman;5-0;52;6
6, Darlington;5-0;45;7
7, Mondovi;5-0;38;8
8, Edgar;4-1;27;4
9, Bangor;5-0;22;9
10, Kenosha St. Joseph;5-0;16;10
Others receiving votes: Cashton 8, Markesan 7, Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 5, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 4, Auburndale 3.