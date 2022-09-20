 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
Presented By Carpets To Go

High school football: Associated Press state rankings

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

LARGE DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Mukwonago (10);5-0;109;1

2, Kimberly (1);5-0;96;2

3, Bay Port;5-0;83;3

4, Waunakee;5-0;82;4

5, Hartland Arrowhead;5-0;65;6

6, Neenah;5-0;56;7

7, Muskego;4-1;41;5

People are also reading…

8, Onalaska;5-0;28;10

9, Franklin;4-1;25;9

10, Sussex Hamilton;4-1;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4, River Falls 3, West De Pere 3, Verona 2, Baraboo

MEDIUM DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Catholic Memorial (11);5-0;110;1

2, Mayville;5-0;84;4

3, Monroe;5-0;79;2

4, Columbus;5-0;71;6

5, Freedom;5-0;68;5

6, Racine St. Catherine’s;5-0;40;9

7, Rice Lake;4-1;30;3

8, Ellsworth;4-1;22;8

tie, Brodhead/Juda;5-0;22;NR

10, Lodi;5-0;18;NR

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14, West Salem 12, New Berlin West 11, Madison Edgewood 11, Mosinee 7, Reedsburg 5.

SMALL DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Fond du Lac Springs (10);5-0;109;1

2, Aquinas (1);5-0;97;2

3, Eau Claire Regis;5-0;89;3

4, Colby;5-0;76;5

5, Coleman;5-0;52;6

6, Darlington;5-0;45;7

7, Mondovi;5-0;38;8

8, Edgar;4-1;27;4

9, Bangor;5-0;22;9

10, Kenosha St. Joseph;5-0;16;10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 8, Markesan 7, Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 5, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 4, Auburndale 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bucs Defense Might Be Too Much For Packers In Week 3

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News