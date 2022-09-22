High school football: Bangor vs. Cashton a true clash in Scenic Bluffs

The similarities are too many to count.

They have size and speed and a desire to be the more physical team on the football field.

They have defenses that are hard to score on and offenses that are more than tough to stop.

They have workhorse running backs if needed but balance to increase the effectiveness of those backs in big moments.

Yes, the Bangor High School football team has been the cream of the crop in the Scenic Bluffs Conference for years, but Cashton closed that gap significantly by knocking the Cardinals out of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs last season.

Neither has even been challenged this season, but this week is different. This is the game players and coaches on both sides have been waiting for since the practice began but couldn’t really talk about.

“For the kids, probably more than for us (as coaches), it’s about who we are playing,” said Cashton coach Jered Hemmersbach, whose Eagles host the Cardinals in a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday. “Bangor is a team that you want to be like, and that’s what we’ve talked about for the past six, seven years.

“To be able to say that we can compete with Bangor is what has really been the challenge for us the past four of five years.”

The Cardinals (5-0, 3-0) have beaten the Eagles in 20 of their last 21 conference matchups, but Cashton has the upper hand after ending Bangor’s 2021 season.

Neither team has been challenged, meaning this game is a true test.

Cashton has outscored its opponents 267-21, but those five teams have a combined 4-21 record. Bangor has outscored its opponents 225-12, and those teams have a combined 5-20 record.

But the schedule is the schedule, and both teams are doing exactly what they should be doing against the caliber of competition they’ve faced. This is the start of more difficult games for the rest of the regular season.

“You don’t ever want to look ahead,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said. “But we’ve known this game has been out there, and there’s a little different kind of buzz around town and practice and everything.”

There are dynamic players on both sidelines, and that — in addition to the mutual success — is what makes the matchup so interesting.

The Eagles will use their size up front to try and create as many opportunities as possible for running back Colin O’Neil, a threat since he joined the varsity as a freshman and beneficiary to be just one of many weapons the offense can utilize.

O’Neil has rushed for 504 yards despite getting just 56 carries. His 10 rushing touchdowns rank second to West Salem Luke Noel (12) in the Coulee Region. O’Neil has also reached the end zone twice while intercepting four passes.

“I’m sure he wants more touches, but we have a lot of good players,” Hemmersbach said of O’Neil, who rushed for 268 yards and scored four touchdowns in two games against the Cardinals last season. “He understands that. We are very blessed to have so many kids to use.”

Quarterback Jacob Huntzicker has passed for six touchdowns and rushed for two. Brett Hemmersbach has rushed for three scores, returned a fumble for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown. Hemmersbach rushed for 124 yards on just seven carries last week.

That is all sprung by an offensive line led by 6-foot-6, 300-pound senior Zack Mlsna, who has been offered the chance to walk on and play at the University of Wisconsin next season.

“They are very big up front, and that’s something you have to find a way to deal with,” Grant said of the Eagles offense. “That’s what gets everything started for them.”

The Cardinals can counter some of that with senior running back Tanner Jones, who leads the Coulee Region with 670 rushing yards and has scored eight touchdowns. He will be the top target for Cashton’s speedy and physical defense unless quarterback Nolan Michek is part of a plan to pass the ball a little more.

Michek has completed 16 of 25 passes for 237 yards and six touchdowns, and those numbers are much higher than Bangor’s commitment to the pass in recent years.

“That’s their new twist,” Hemmersbach said of the passing game. “I’ve kind of wondered why they haven’t done that more in their past, but maybe they just didn’t have to. Once they can throw the ball in the way they run their offense, look out.

“You have to put 10 guys in the box, it seems, to stop that run. Now, boom, they have quick outs or release the tight end for big chunk plays or touchdowns.”