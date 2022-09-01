High school football: Caledonia battles back from rare season

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Last football season stung for the Caledonia High School football team.

The Warriors entered the first week with a 71-game winning streak and nine MSHSL Class AA state championships from 2007-2019, and the 2020 season was halted after three games.

Caledonia then won half of their regular-season games and was knocked out of the postseason in the first round to finish with a 4-5 record.

The success rate was impossible to extend forever, but it hurt when losses became reality, too.

It also led to juniors calling for a meeting with coach Carl Fruechte after the playoff loss to Lewiston-Altura.

“I told my wife that it would probably take 15 minutes because they won’t talk, and I would end up doing all the talking,” Fruechte said at practice on Monday. “By gosh, we were there for two hours that day. It was awesome. It’s what we needed, and it’s been good for us.”

And what was the feedback from players to their coach?

They wanted him to push them harder and in the way they’d experienced and observed when they were younger.

“I have a moms clinic here, and I had to tell them when we had it,” Fruechte said. “Your boys want me to yell at them more.”

This may be the first time that’s been requested, but Fruechte acknowledged that the pandemic changed the way he’d coached a bit. He increased the amount of attention he paid to mental health and changed expectations just a bit.

“Last year, the kids were awesome,” Fruechte said. “I needed to be tougher and needed to be more like myself. We’re being more aggressive as a coaching staff, and that’s what they’ve told us they want.”

Senior Ayden Goetzinger and junior Lewis Doyle said the changes were reflected with summer practices and what’s been done leading into the first game of the season on Friday.

They also admitted that last season was difficult after all of the program’s previous successes.

“We had to get back to the ways of Caledonia football,” Goetzinger said. “Everyone expects you to go out and win every game, and we expect that of ourselves, but it didn’t happen.

“The main goal is to win, and I still liked playing football, but it wasn’t like it was before. It was hard.”

A good complementary aspect to that is the number of experienced players returning to build on what could merely be a hiccup of a season. The conference and section schedule will be difficult with the likes of Chatfield and Goodhue around.

The Warriors host Goodhue on Sept. 30 and play at Chatfield — the defending Class AA state champion — on Oct. 7.

But Caledonia has to build to those challenges, and Fruechte said continued communication on the field is going to be a key to improvement.

There were plenty of requests for it during drills on Monday, and it seemed to get better as practice moved along. This is a group of reserved players, Fruechte said, and it’s going to take time.

“We have to work on it every day until it becomes second nature,” Goetzinger said. “We have to talk more, and it feels like we’re doing better.”

That communication is important in all phases of the game, but it will be vital for the offensive line as it attempts to unleash what could be a good offense. The Warriors seem to have plenty of size up front, and the request for a harder push by coaches could pay dividends in that effort.

Doyle completed 56.8% of his passes for 1,216 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a sophomore. He also rushed for four touchdowns as a viable running option out of the backfield.

Fruechte said he is pleased with Doyle’s progress after having to take on such a big role as a sophomore.

“When we went to Augustana for team camp this summer, we let him call offensive plays,” Fruechte said. “He did a great job.”

Doyle could take all of the snaps again this season, or some could go to sophomore Ethan Stendel, who had showed coaches that he is also ready to play. Fruechte said the role for each had yet to be determined during the final week of practice.

“I like the way they are helping each other,” Fruechte said of his quarterbacks. “It’s cool to see them help and support one another so both can get better.”

Senior Eric Mauss rushed for 637 yards and five touchdowns a year ago, and Goetzinger added 119 and a touchdown. Goetzinger could also play a role in the passing game after three of the top four receivers from last season graduated.

“I like our running backs because they can take a lot of the load off of me,” Doyle said. “Our line is looking good, and our wideouts are fast.

“The (running) backs are really strong and spent a lot of time in the weight room to get strong and quick.”

Those are some consistencies to expect. Speed and strength, which have long been an important part of the program, are always emphasized.