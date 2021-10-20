High school football: Caledonia closes out regular season with third straight win

EYOTA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School football team is performing at its highest level at the right time after closing out the regular season with a 58-22 victory over Dover-Eyota on Wednesday.

The Warriors (4-4, 3-3) posted their third straight victory heading into the MSHSL Class AA postseason by scoring 36 first-half points and getting 30 of them in the second quarter.

Sophomore Lewis Doyle completed 14 of 16 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns while being intercepted once, and Caledonia balanced that with 238 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Eric Mauss led the Warriors with 81 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown. Doyle added 62 yards and two touchdowns and Owen Denstad 52 yards and a score. Tucker Ginther also rushed for a touchdown for the Warriors, who begin the postseason on Tuesday.

Doyle completed touchdown passes to Jackson Koepke in the first and second quarters and another onoe to Chris Pieper in the second to give the Warriors a 36-6 halftime lead.

Koepke had three catches for 82 yards and Pieper four for 74.

P-E-M 33, La Crescent-Hokah 20

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Lancers (0-8) scored a season high in points but allowed all 33 in the first half in falling to the Bulldogs.

La Crescent-Hokah scored the first touchdown before P-E-M (6-2) scored the next five to seize control for good.

Tony Haack carried 13 times for 84 yards and gave the Lancers a 6-0 lead with a 47-yard touchdown run. He scored La Crescent-Hokah's next touchdown with 4:29 left in the third quarter after the Bulldogs took a 33-6 lead at the end of the first half.

Carter Todd, who had four catches for 93 yards, caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Camron Manske to get the Lancers within the final margin. That followed Hack's second TD, which came on a 5-yard run.

Manske completed 12 of 29 passes for 179 yards and the touchdown.

