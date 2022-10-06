High school football: Caledonia tackles state's top team Friday

Caledonia High School football coach Carl Fruechte knows all about getting ready for big games.

The Warriors have won 10 MSHSL Class AA championships since 2007, and a 71-game winning streak had every single opponent focused on being the team to snap it for years.

The roles are reversed for Caledonia on Friday when it battles top-ranked and defending AA state champion Chatfield. The Warriors enter with a No. 3 state ranking from The Associated Press after winning their first five games but also an underdog.

The Gophers (5-0, 3-0 Southeast-White) have been the leaders in a rise for Section 1 teams, which have won 13 state titles — Caledonia 10, Chatfield, two, Triton one — in Class AA since 2007, and they represent a challenge Fruechte is excited to face after a 35-20 win over Goodhue last week.

“I think our section is playing some great football the past couple of years,” said Fruechte, whose team is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. “I think that’s extremely important, and I’d like to think our program has had something to do with that.”

Caledonia’s success has forced other teams to improve, and that’s happening more frequently in recent seasons. Goodhue and Chatfield were going to be two of the biggest challenges on the Warriors’ schedule, and Fruechte hopes a good performance against one of them can lead to the same against the other.

“I think they mirror each other a lot,” Fruechte said of the Wildcats and Gophers. “They both have tall wide receivers, outstanding running backs and good offensive and defensive lines.”

But one one team has Sam Backer, and that’s Chatfield.

Backer is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running machine that will a lot of attention from a Caledonia defense that has three shutouts and has held four of its opponents to six points or less.

Backer, who rushed for 327 yards and scored four long touchdowns — with another called back due to a penalty — on just 14 carries in a 51-7 win last week at La Crescent-Hokah, which had been playing well.

He is committed to Minnesota State-Mankato after drawing some Division I attention.

“I’m impressed with his second gear,” Fruechte said.

Senior Jackson Schild is another threat out of the backfield, and wide receivers Carter Daniels and Drew Schindler represent additional challenges for the Warriors.

Chatfield’s defense will also be tested — maybe more than it has all season — by a handful of Warriors led by quarterbacks Lewis Doyle and Ethan Stendel.

Fruechte has used both throughout the season, and their strengths have blended well.

Doyle has completed 20 of 33 passes for 420 yards and five touchdowns, and Stendel 11 of 26 for 172 yards and four TDs. Doyle has rushed for 114 yards and three TDs, and Stendel for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

“In my eyes, it’s going really well,” Fruechte said. “This is high school football, and we have two great kids with different skill levels. What I like is that care about one another and help one another, and that’s extremely important.”

Both have been aided by a running game led by senior Eric Mauss and receiving group led by Kyle Bechtel. Mauss has rushed for 461 yards and scored five touchdowns, and Bechtel has 16 catches for 357 yards and six TDs.

Fruechte’s offense has also been able to sprinkle in Ayden Goetzinger successfully in either spot to help keep the ball moving in the right direction.

“With Kyle, I noticed he really matured in mid-winter,” Fruechte said. “Mentally, he took it to a new level. He has taken a lot of our coaching to heart, and at the end of the day, I’m not surprised (by what he’s done) because he’s put n a lot of work.”