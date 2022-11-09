High school football: Cashton run defense shutting down some of the best

CASHTON — The Black Hawk/Warren football team was averaging 342.4 rushing yards a game entering last Friday’s WIAA Division 7 quarterfinal game against Cashton.

The Eagles (11-0) held it to just 140 for the whole game … and minus 2 yards in the second half of a 28-14 victory.

“We made some adjustments in that second half, and I just thought our guys did a great job talking through it,” said coach Jered Hemmersbach, whose Eagles (12-0) play Shiocton (10-2) in a semifinal that kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday in Marshfield, Wisconsin. “We tried to make them one dimensional, and I think in the fourth quarter we did that.”

Hemmersbach’s team seems to find a way to do something like that every week, and it’s paying off with a second consecutive deep push into the playoffs.

The Eagles had their season ended by eventual champion Reedsville in last year’s semifinals, and they are determined this time around to qualify for their first championship game since beating Poynette 32-0 for the Division 6 title in 1981.

While an all-around performance has put Cashton in that position, it’s hard to to shed some light on what the defense has accomplished.

The Eagles allow an average of 6.6 points per game with nine defensive touchdowns, and the stingy scoring performance starts with attacking the opponent’s rushing game.

Cashton has allowed an average of just 73.4 rushing yards per game and held rival Bangor — with conference-leading running back Tanner Jones — to 2.7 yards per carry.

Junior linebacker Brett Hemmersbach had eight tackles, including four for a loss against Black Hawk/Warren. The key for Hemmersbach and the Eagles defense was getting eyes into the backfield to keep eyes on a plethora of potential Black Hawk rushers — three of which ran for over 1,000 yards this season.

The Eagles have also intercepted 26 of their opponents’ passes and returned seven of those for touchdowns. Senior Colin O’Neil leads the way with seven of those picks, and he has taken two of them to the end zone.

The best defense, in addition to that example, can also be offense. Time of possession was key in Cashton’s wins over both Bangor and Black Hawk/Warren with O’Neil leading the Eagles with 1,549 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. Overall, the offense averages 267.3 rushing yards and 48.4 points per game.

In the semifinals, the Eagles will have to contend with a more balanced attack. Second-seeded Shiocton averages 134 passing yards and 124 rushing yards a game.

Cashton will likely have to rely on its pass defense, which has 24 interceptions and has kept opponents to 50.8 passing yards per game.