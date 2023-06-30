A hectic summer for Aquinas High School senior Shane Willenbring got just a little easier on Thursday night.

Willenbring announced Thursday night that he’d be continuing his football career collegiately at South Dakota State University following one more season with the Aquinas football team.

“I kind of knew I’d be committing about this time and things started closing in,” Willenbring said. “I had a couple of schools in mind. South Dakota State had everything I wanted. I love the coaches and the program. It’s a place I felt really comfortable and knew the coaches well.”

Willenbring started the month traveling to state with the Aquinas boys tennis team. Once that season was over, he toured seven camps in two weeks to find potential college landing spots. His first stop was Brookings, South Dakota, training under Jackrabbits offensive line coach Ryan Olson.

“Being at their camp was super fun,” Willenbring said. “I got to know what it felt like to be coached by coach Olson, so that was really nice. I got to see the city. It made me feel more comfortable there.”

South Dakota State won their first NCAA Division I FCS championship this past season, winning in the title game 45-21 against conference rival North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits have the second-longest streak of consecutive appearances in the NCAA playoffs, making the tournament for each of the last 11 seasons with a national runner-up in 2020.

A resume like that was attractive to Willenbring as a back-to-back WIAA Division 5 football champion at Aquinas, with the Blugolds seeking a three-peat in 2023.

“Just having the competition and being in the running for the national championship, always being able to compete against top level FCS teams put them high on my list,” Willenbring said.

SDSU was the first school to offer Willenbring a scholarship on June 13. Other offers on the table were Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Air Force, Wyoming, Army, Bucknell (Pa.) and North Dakota State. Wisconsin offered to make Willenbring a preferred walk-on, and Division III UW-Eau Claire also showed interest.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound senior plays offensive and defensive lineman. Willenbring finished 2022 with 59 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, Willenbring’s play earned him his second All-Coulee Conference team appearance.

Willenbring averaged 6.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Blugolds boys basketball team this past season. He also qualified for the WIAA Division 2 team and individual state tennis tournaments, pairing with Mitchell Fortney for a 19-6 doubles season record.

Now with camps and the decision out of the way, Willenbring looks forward to dedicating the rest of the summer towards his final season with the Blugolds.

“We’ve got our summer lifting, speed and agility training,” Willenbring said. “We’ve got guys playing 7-on-7 and stuff like that just to improve and get better to have the best summer season I can have.”