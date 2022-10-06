High school football: De Soto blasts North Crawford to remain unbeaten

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The De Soto High School football team set itself up to take a crack at its first conference championship as an eight-player program on Thursday.

The Pirates (7-0 overall, 4-0 Southern-West) kept an unbeaten season going with a 36-6 victory at North Crawford to set themselves up for a big final regular-season game at Belmont (5-1, 3-0) next week.

Belmont plays at Wisconsin Heights on Friday with the hope of tying De Soto for first place heading into the last game.

Senior quarterback Evan Pedretti completed three touchdown passes — one each to three receivers — and senior Harley Schams rushed for another as the Pirates racked up 28 first-half points to beat the Trojans (3-4, 1-3).

Schams rushed for 84 yards on 11 carries and ran for a 13-yard touchdown that gave the Pirates a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Even Pedretti threw one touchdown pass in the first quarter and two more in the second to give De Soto the halftime lead.

He completed a 10-yard scoring pass to Landon Pedretti to open the scoring and added an 8-yarder to Bryce Grelle and 15-yarder to Finn Wrobel before halftime.

Landon Pedretti ran a kickoff back 85 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.