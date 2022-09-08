 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
PIRATES 20, WILDCATS 18

High school football: De Soto holds on to beat Wild Rose

MAUSTON, Wis. — The De Soto High School football team surrendered two late touchdowns but held on to beat Wild Rose 20-18 on Thursday.

Senior quarterback Evan Pedretti rushed for two touchdowns and senior running back Harley Schams added another for the Pirates (3-0), who took a 20-6 lead on Pedretti's second touchdown run — this one a 2-yarder — for the first score of the fourth quarter.

More importantly, Pedretti connected with Landon Pedretti on a conversion pass that ended up being the difference in the game.

Senior Mason Bader scored Wild Rose's first fourth-quarter touchdown, but a conversion run by Brett Mueller was stopped. The Wildcats (1-2) scored again when quarterback Brett Wilbert scored on a 30-yard run, but Bader was stopped on the conversion run this time.

Schams rushed for 84 yards and the touchdown on 19 carries.

De Soto had 176 total yards and picked up 155 of them on the ground. Wild Rose, which opened it season with a 90-0 victory, had 276 total yards and passed for 221 of them.

