High school football: De Soto officially transitions to eight-man schedule

DE SOTO — The fortunate aspect of this change is that the De Soto High School football coaching staff saw it coming.

The roster was dwindling in numbers for years before coach Ev Wick had to make a decision. The Pirates were headed from 11-man football to eight-man football at some point, and it wasn’t a matter of if.

Wick committed to starting at the eight-man level in 2022, but he quickly made adjustments for lower levels to play eight-man schedules a couple of years ago because there was a lot of preparation that needed to be done.

The Pirates will see where that planning got them on Aug. 26, when they host Williams Bay at The Pit for a 6 p.m. kickoff. That will mark De Soto’s first eight-man varsity game, but it will include players to have some experience.

“Coaches always have stuff for us to watch and learn from,” said senior quarterback Kyle Pedretti, one of 22 players on the current roster. “Routes and anything else has always been provided to us because we were going to need it.

“Now, it’s time for varsity to use all of that.”

Instead of splitting time between the two games, players and coaches will be on the same page from the beginning of practice until the end.

“We met as coaches on Sunday and went over every drill we do,” Wick said after Tuesday’s first practice of the season. “We knew we had to have everybody moving and running to where they are supposed to be because that’s going to be important and something we have to build.”

Quickness is a big part of the eight-man game, and the team that wins more one-on-one matchups earns a clear advantage. There isn’t always help for defenders, so the Pirates want to be able to neutralize opponents on that side of the ball and beat them on the offensive side of the ball.

Pedretti, who played quarterback in eight-man games before joining the varsity, understands what he’ll have to do differently after passing for 539 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

“The defensive ends are 5 of 10 feet closer, so you have to react a lot quicker,” said Pedretti, who was De Soto’s junior varsity quarterback as a sophomore. “You have to make sure you have your steps down, too.

“It isn’t all comfortable yet, but I’ll get there in the next two weeks for sure.”

The Pirates have long been known for their defense, and Wick’s expectations are for that to continue after a struggle last season. But it will also have adjust to the new game and keep the big picture in mind in an environment that generally includes lots of points.

“Defensively, it’s a different game,” Wick said. “You have to understand that you could give up 30 points and still win. We worked a lot today on tackling because that’s such a big part of it.

“Missed tackles always hurt you, but if you miss one now (in the eight-man game), it could easily go for a touchdown. Fundamentals on defense are pretty important.”

Pedretti will be helped offensively by younger brother Landon Pedretti and senior Harley Schams. All three will be have to be effective running out of the backfield, and Landon will be his older brother’s top passing target after catching three TD passes as a sophomore.

Schams averaged 5.8 yards on 47 rushing attempts (27.2 yards per game) as a junior.

He said the transition was going well and that it was just nice to get back on the field Tuesday — one week after 11-man teams in Wisconsin started practice.

“I work in La Crosse, so I’ve been driving by Central and seeing them running around and having a good time,” Schams said. “I was jealous having to wait around another week to get out here.”

Schams will also be a linebacker for the Pirates and lead the charge to continue a playoff streak that began in 1996. He said a familiarity that players already have with the game is making the move a smooth one, but that there is still plenty to learn.

“We may have to move people around to a lot of different spots, maybe somewhere they haven’t played before, depending on what we need,” Schams said. “There’s a definite learning curve here for everybody, but it’s starting to become second nature.”