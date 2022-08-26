High school football: De Soto rolls over Williams Bay for first 8-man win

DE SOTO — The lights shined bright on the manicured grass, the cheerleaders chanted after first downs and touchdowns, and the unmistakable thud of colliding shoulder pads echoed throughout The Pit at De Soto High School on Friday, just like at any other high school.

The only difference in the Pirates’ 56-8 drubbing of Williams Bay from past games was the width of the field and the number of players on it.

De Soto collected its first win as an 8-man program in style, scoring touchdowns on its first five possessions. Senior quarterback Evan Pedretti threw for 141 yards and three touchdowns, with his younger brother Landon on the receiving end for two of the scores. Landon also rushed for two touchdowns in the rout.

De Soto coach Ev Wick said after the game that the intensity and competitiveness from his Pirates team was identical to a traditional 11-man matchup.

“It’s football. These kids still get excited, and they have goals they want to hit,” Wick said. “We really wanted to focus on winning this game to get a jumpstart and get the community used to what we’re playing now.”

The Pirates bombarded the visiting Bulldogs in the first quarter, forcing four punts on defense and scoring four touchdowns and two-point conversions. Each of the touchdowns occurred on a play of at least 39 yards.

Landon Pedretti made history with De Soto’s first 8-man touchdown, taking a handoff from his brother Evan and scampering 52 yards to the end zone. Landon said he knew he was destined for the end zone when the Pirates broke the huddle.

“We called the jet sweep, and in my head I was like, ‘I want this.’ First time touching the ball in a varsity 8-man game, it turned out really well,” Landon said.

De Soto doubled its lead when senior running back Harley Schams rumbled for a 39-yard touchdown and Evan Pedretti ran a quarterback draw into the end zone for the two-point conversion. Evan then connected with both Landon Pedretti and senior tight end Bryce Grelle on long touchdown passes to put the Pirates up 32-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The senior quarterback completed each of his seven passing attempts and contributed on four two-point conversions, rushing for two and passing for two. With De Soto leading 48-0 at the halftime break, freshman quarterback Finn Wrobel took the reigns for the final two quarters.

Williams Bay broke the shutout in the fourth quarter, as senior quarterback Dominic Robbins found senior wide receiver Elian Valadez for a 37-yard score. Besides the one touchdown, Wick said he was pleased with the Pirates' performance in the opener, with the Pirates holding the Bulldogs to only 59 yards of total offense.

"We had a pretty good showing in our scrimmage last week, but game speed is a little bit different," Wick said. "We didn't make many mental mistakes or physical mistakes today, and the kids did a really great job of coming out and not letting them hang around."

Landon Pedretti caught six balls for 77 yards and tallied 91 rushing yards on just two attempts, with both resulting in touchdowns. Freshman running back Austin DeFlorian rushed for 67 yards and scored De Soto's only second-half touchdown.

The Pirates have qualified for the WIAA playoffs every year since 1996, but even for a program with a winning tradition, Landon said Friday's win felt especially satisfying.

"So exciting. First 8-man game, and we go out there. and show everybody what we're made of," Pedretti said. "It was super fun to be a part of."