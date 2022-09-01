High school football: Defense keys fast start for Onalaska

On the heels of back-to-back statement victories and with a rivalry game looming, the Onalaska High School football team is focused on the bigger picture.

A senior-laden roster and a stout defense has the Hilltoppers aspiring to play in November this season, and coach Tom Yashinsky said his team is blocking the outside noise and remaining concentrated on its preparation for the next opponent.

“I credit our kids, they do a really good job of staying level-headed right now,” Yashinsky said. “Our seniors really are locked in, and they’re a group that really wants to do as much as they can to try and make this a special season.”

Following a 14-13 win against West Salem in Week 1, Onalaska (2-0) shut out perennial power Menomonie 14-0 last Thursday at UW-Stout’s Williams Stadium. The Hilltoppers visit their neighbors to the north, Holmen (0-2), to open MVC play on Friday night.

Onalaska stopped the Mustangs on fourth down six times last week, including three instances on fourth-and-1. Yashinsky said the tenacious effort from the Hilltoppers’ defense set the tone against a Menomonie team known for its grit.

“The biggest thing when you play Menomonie is that you just have to be physical,” Yashinsky said. “You’re not going to be cute with them, you’re not going to do anything they haven’t seen before. It’s at the point of attack, and you step up and be physical. And our guys did.”

Senior outside linebacker Aiden Sommerfield led Onalaska with 13 tackles and an interception against the Mustangs, and senior safety Sean Gilles added 10 tackles. Senior defensive end Levi Bolstad recorded two of the Hilltoppers’ three sacks in the game and contributed nine tackles.

The blanking of Menomonie was the first time the Mustangs were shut out in at least 20 seasons. While he was quick to praise his team’s historic defensive performance, Yashinsky said a lot of ground needs to be made up on the offensive end.

“Shoot, I don’t even know if it’s been done in my lifetime,” Yashinsky said of holding Menomonie scoreless. “We’re proud of that as a team, but we know we need to score more points. We feel like in both games we left some on the field that we didn’t capitalize on, and we know if we’re going to make this thing go this year, we’re going to have to score more.”

Yashinsky admitted to some conservative play-calling in the second half against Menomonie with the two-score lead, but he said the team’s focal point in practice this week was shoring up mental mistakes like running incorrect routes.

The Hilltoppers haven’t had any trouble scoring early in games this year, with all 28 of their points coming in the first half. Yashinsky is prioritizing the end of the first half and beginning of the second half, which he calls the “middle-eight,” as the most important period of the game for Onalaska to build offensive momentum.

Onalaska’s next test is a rivalry matchup at Holmen on Friday. The Vikings have stumbled out of the gate this season with blowout losses to Chippewa Falls and River Falls, but Yashinsky said he’s mostly concerned about his own team and finding its offensive groove.

With an established defense, Yashinsky pointed to the offensive line as the key position group in leading the Hilltoppers to success in the MVC and beyond. The 11th-year coach noted the group has shown improvements throughout the young season, but continued progression is necessary for Onalaska to achieve its lofty goals.

“We’ve told those guys that our season is going to go as far as they can carry us. We know our defense is solid, but our offensive line has to continue to get better,” Yashinsky said.