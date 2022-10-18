 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football: Final Associated Press rankings

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

LARGE DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Waunakee (8);9-0;98;1

2, Bay Port (2);9-0;92;2

3, Kimberly;8-1;75;3

4, Onalaska;9-0;70;4

5, Mukwonago;8-1;61;5

6, Neenah;8-1;50;6

7, Muskego;8-1;41;7

8, Verona;8-1;29;10

9, West De Pere;8-1;11;8

10, Sun Prairie East;7-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Menasha 7, Hartland Arrowhead 4, Appleton North 2, Brookfield Central 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Catholic Memorial (10);9-0;100;1

2, Mayville;9-0;88;2

3, Columbus;9-0;74;3

4, Monroe;9-0;70;4

5, Little Chute;9-0;59;5

6, Ellsworth;8-1;47;6

7, West Salem;8-1;45;7

8, Freedom;8-1;27;8

9, Racine St. Catherine's;8-1;21;9

10, Northwestern;9-0;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Lutheran 7, Two Rivers 1, Lodi 1.

SMALL DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Eau Claire Regis (8);9-0;97;3

2, St. Mary's Springs (1);8-1;85;1

3, Aquinas (1);8-1;77;2

4, Coleman;9-0;72;5

5, Darlington;8-1;54;6

6, Cashton;9-0;48;7

7, Edgar;8-1;30;8

tie, Colby;8-1;30;4

9, Kenosha St. Joseph;9-0;18;9

10, Mondovi;8-1;12;10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7, Marshall 7, Pepin/Alma 5, Belleville 5, Markesan 2, Shiocton 1.

