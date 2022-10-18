High school football: Final Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
LARGE DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Waunakee (8);9-0;98;1
2, Bay Port (2);9-0;92;2
3, Kimberly;8-1;75;3
4, Onalaska;9-0;70;4
5, Mukwonago;8-1;61;5
6, Neenah;8-1;50;6
7, Muskego;8-1;41;7
8, Verona;8-1;29;10
9, West De Pere;8-1;11;8
10, Sun Prairie East;7-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Menasha 7, Hartland Arrowhead 4, Appleton North 2, Brookfield Central 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Catholic Memorial (10);9-0;100;1
2, Mayville;9-0;88;2
3, Columbus;9-0;74;3
4, Monroe;9-0;70;4
5, Little Chute;9-0;59;5
6, Ellsworth;8-1;47;6
7, West Salem;8-1;45;7
8, Freedom;8-1;27;8
9, Racine St. Catherine's;8-1;21;9
10, Northwestern;9-0;10;NR
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Lutheran 7, Two Rivers 1, Lodi 1.
SMALL DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Eau Claire Regis (8);9-0;97;3
2, St. Mary's Springs (1);8-1;85;1
3, Aquinas (1);8-1;77;2
4, Coleman;9-0;72;5
5, Darlington;8-1;54;6
6, Cashton;9-0;48;7
7, Edgar;8-1;30;8
tie, Colby;8-1;30;4
9, Kenosha St. Joseph;9-0;18;9
10, Mondovi;8-1;12;10
Others receiving votes: Bangor 7, Marshall 7, Pepin/Alma 5, Belleville 5, Markesan 2, Shiocton 1.