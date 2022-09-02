 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High school football: Friday night kickoff changes due to weather

At least three local football games have changed kickoff times due to the possibility of storms in the Coulee Region tonight.

Aquinas High School coach Tom Lee said his team's game at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau has been moved up one hour to 6 p.m., and the MVC website has the game Tomah is hosting Baraboo kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

Holmen activities director Jason Lulloff also said that the Vikings and Onalaska will start their rivalry game at 6 p.m.

If the Tribune learns of more kickoff changes, this story will be updated.

