High school football: Friday night Tribune coverage

With a number of high-profile football games taking place in the Coulee Region tonight, follow La Crosse Tribune reporters to stay on top of those you aren't attending.

A share — or sole possession — of first place in the MVC is on the line when Reedsburg (5-0, 3-0) travels to Onalaska for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Beavers and Hilltoppers share first place with Baraboo (4-1, 3-0), and one of them will be knocked out of the unbeaten ranks tonight. Follow along via Twitter by following Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX).

James Krause will head to Cashton and watch the Eagles host Bangor in a game between a couple of small-school powerhouses in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Bangor (5-0, 3-0) and Cashton (5-0, 2-0) split two games last season are are getting their first real tests of the season in this one. Krause can be followed via Twitter for this 7 p.m. kickoff at @jkrausepro.

Aquinas will try and keep its unbeaten season going with a Coulee Conference game against Westby at UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds (5-0, 3-0) and Norsemen (4-1, 2-1) also kick off at 7 p.m., and Westby will try to push its way into a tie for first place with Eric Lee documenting the action via his Twitter account @ByEricLee.

Come back to www.lacrossetribune.com tonight for a full recap — videos, photos and game stories — of what happened with local teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota.