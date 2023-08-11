Senior linebacker Antoine Hardie sounds like a believer in the principle that Mom knows best.

His mom’s belief in another principle became present in his junior season for the Central High School football team.

“My mom always tells me to carry myself like a professional because you never know who’s watching,” Hardie said. “I try to be as good as I can be.”

His demeanor in the face of a tumultuous season didn’t go unnoticed by coach Mitch Olson. Central seemed to always find themselves fighting uphill in 2022 to overcome injuries, inconsistency, misfortune and miscues … and they still managed a playoff berth.

Olson placed a lot of credit on Hardie, calling him “the glue that holds together what we do.”

“He’s been such a great leader because he is vocal and knows when to pick his spots to motivate teammates,” Olson said. “It’s not just yelling at guys, he has a really good feel for picking people up.”

After a couple of appearances throughout his sophomore season, Hardie broke out as a defensive anchor for Central by leading the team in tackles (64), sacks (3½) and forced fumbles (five).

“He’s a special talent on the field,” Olson said. “It’s rare to get a kid who you see making plays from sideline to sideline. It’s really fortunate we have a player that can play the A-gap in the middle and then next thing you know you see No. 25 on the opposite sideline making a pass breakup.”

His talent was on display early in the season, recording double-digit tackles in three of the first five games. His ability to lead shined through in the later half of the year.

After a 15-7 loss to Baraboo on Sept. 16 put the RiverHawks on a four-game losing streak, Hardie tweeted that the team “won’t ever get comfortable with losing.”

The RiverHawks won two of their next three and needed a win over rival Logan in the regular season finale to be playoff eligible. Hardie forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that helped Central seal the 34-26 win and an eventual playoff spot.

Hardie credits his coaches — both in football and basketball — for setting up values that helped him grow as a leader.

“(Central basketball coach) Todd Fergot really helped me with core values,” Hardie said. “Coming into football, I feel like I carried those core values along with the ones we have in football. I’m just combining the two sets.”

This summer, Hardie found out who was watching him. He was invited to college camps throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota, saying several colleges got in contact with him.

Hardie said he’s not spending much time focused on deciding on his college plans during the final season of his high school career, but make no mistake that playing football will be a part of those plans.

“I’ve been working every other day on the field and every day in the weight room,” Hardie said. “I’ve been working on my speed, tackling low and breaking plays. I’m getting ready for the next level and I know this season ahead is big, but there’s always a level after high school.”

Many could easily chalk up the RiverHawks first season below .500 since 2016 — finishing 4-6 overall after a first round exit in the state playoffs — to bad breaks. Olson views it through a more critical prism.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people that say ‘Wow, you guys got unlucky and had the ball not roll your way,’” Olson said. “That’s not something as a staff we necessarily believe in and we told the kids that. The harder you work the luckier you get and that’s something we’re going to focus on over fall camp. Creating our own luck.”

Hardie said he’s hear it so many times before, teams talking about putting in the hard work. He’s set out to make sure it’s more than talk.

“When you say hard work, I feel like people just say ‘hard work’ just to say it,” Hardie said. “We’re actually doing it. We lost those games, a couple, by coincidence. But I feel like a couple were just the other team working a little bit harder than we did at practice that week or weeks before. It always catches up with you.”