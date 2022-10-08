High school football: Holmen comes back to beat Logan, clinch playoff spot

HOLMEN — A tipped pass, a 99-yard touchdown drive, and a forced and recovered fumble put the finishing touches on a complete turnaround in the Holmen High School football team’s season on Friday night.

The Vikings pieced together those defensive plays and three scoring drives after Logan reached the end zone on its first two possessions for a 17-14 MVC victory at Empire Stadium that gave them four straight wins after starting the season with four straight losses.

Holmen (4-4, 4-2) secured a WIAA playoff spot by clinching a winning conference record and coming back from a very tough start against the Rangers (3-5, 2-4), who now have to beat Central (3-5, 2-4) next week to have a chance at the postseason.

“We started out 0-4, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t get better every week,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. “We’ve hit our stride here a little bit, and our line is coming together.”

The biggest sequence of the game probably accompanied the beginning of the fourth quarter as Logan faced a third-and-goal snap at the Holmen 1-yard line while nursing a 14-10 lead.

Junior quarterback Johnny Leaver tried to reach the end zone over the left side of the line, but senior linebacker Gavin Bramwell dropped him for no gain. Logan went for it on fourth down, and Leaver tried to pass the ball to the end zone, but senior linebacker Dane Rosenow knocked it to the ground to end the threat and give the Vikings the ball.

“Me and Chase (Blank) were blitzing the A gaps, and we knew they’d probably run it up there (on third down),” Bramwell said. “They couldn’t block all of us, and I was lucky enough to be the one after our (defensive) line took up the rest of the blockers to get up and make the play.”

Senior quarterback Reid Tengblad then got the Vikings out of trouble immediately by breaking a couple of tackles and bursting into an open space for a 48-yard run on Holmen’s first snap. Logan’s chance at a stop and good field position was wiped out, and the Vikings were on the move.

Holmen converted both third downs it faced during the drive, which lasted 11 plays and consisted of nine runs and two passes. Running back Tyrus McCoy connected with Drew Tengblad on a 19-yard pass on third-and-13 from the Logan 46, and Reid Tengblad hit Drew Tengblad for an 18-yard gain that set up first-and-goal at the 2.

Reid Tengblad then scored on the next play, and Hogan Schneider booted the extra point for Holmen’s first lead of the night at 17-14 with 6 minutes, 49 seconds on the clock.

“We called aplay that we’d been calling the whole game,” Reid Tengblad said of the 48-yard gain. “We were just trying to get away from the end zone and get some space to work..

“My linemen did an amazing job. The fullback drew the first (defender), and the line made a massive hole. I made one cut, and that was it.”

Logan, which went 54 yards on 11 plays on its first possession and used a 44-yard pass from Bradley Check to Jacob Hackbarth for a quick touchdown on its second, tried to answer by taking over at its own 15.

Ely Reynolds rushed for one first down, and Leaver completed a 16-yard pass to Reynolds to pick up another. Leaver carried the ball through the right side of the line on second-and-2 from the Logan 49 when Bramwell made himself part of another big play.

Bramwell jarred the ball loose while making the tackle after Leaver crossed the first down, and teammate Noah Ertz jumped on it at the Holmen 43 with 3:38 on the clock. The turnover was all the Vikings needed to finish off the victory as they ran out the clock.

“I was going for the ball,” Bramwell said of the tackle. “Ertz ended up diving on it, and we gave the ball back to the offense, which is all we wanted to do.”

The Vikings rushed for 267 yards and were led by Reid Tengblad’s 117 yards on 22 carries. Matt McBride added 67 on 13 attempts, Trys McCoy 55 on 11 and Andrew Weiss 34 on seven.

McBride put Holmen on the board with a 26-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Drew Tengblad had three catches for 47 yards.

Holmen put itself in position to take the lead when Schneider kicked a 30-yard field goal that cut Logan’s lead to 14-10 with 6:31 left in the third quarter.

“Our lack of depth shows in games like this,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said. “You could tell we got tired and worn down a little, but I’m proud of my guys because they continued to fight and make drives.

“We just made some mistakes at different times.”