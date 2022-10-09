High school football: Holmen completes regular-season turnaround

HOLMEN — No football team in the Coulee Region has had as interesting of a season as the Holmen Vikings.

Coach Travis Kowalski had no problem admitting that struggles were ahead, but he hoped that those struggles could be turned into something positive as the season progressed.

He is seeing that unfold right now as he starts preparing his players for a WIAA playoff berth that didn't seem like a very real possibility just a couple of weeks ago.

The Vikings (4-4, 4-2 MVC) have won four games in a row after opening the season by losing four straight. Sure, the opponents have changed, but the lumps sustained against Chippewa Falls (6-2), River Falls (7-1), Onalaska (8-0) and Baraboo (6-2) provided lessons that were used in wins over Tomah (2-6), Sparta (1-6), Central (3-5) and Logan (3-5).

Like their season once teetered on heading the wrong direction, so did Friday night's 14-0 victory over the Rangers.

Logan scored on its first two possessions and led 14-0 when Holmen turned a Dalton Thienes interception into a good scoring opportunity in the second quarter.

Tyrus McCoy started things with an 11-yard run for a first down at the Logan 18. Andrew Weiss later gained 8 yards on fourth-and-3 from the 11, and it looked like the Vikings wer in business.

On third-and-goal from the 1, however, quarterback Reid Tengblad took the snap and reached forward to break the plane of the end zone. But the ball was jarred loose and recovered by the Rangers.

"I trusted by center, Adam Schmitt, to give me a big block, and I was going to sneak that to the goal line," Tengblad said. "We did it last week and got across the line, but I think they had a safety come in as I stretched and knock it out.."

It could have doomed the rest of the night, especially when Logan quarterback Johnny Leaver connected with Scott Grossbach — who was everywhere defensively in this game — on a 46-yard reception that immediately flipped field position.

"They threw a lot of body punches, and we absorbed them," Kowalski said of early troubles against Logan. "After doing that, we had to go back out (in the second half) and finish the game like we knew we could."

The Vikings put up 181 yards of offense in the second half to reel the Rangers back in — Hogan Schneider kicked a field goal, and Tengblad scored toe go-ahead touchdown with 6 minutes, 49 seconds left — and started to make the necessary defensive plays.

Gavin Bramwell made a stop for no gain on the goal line and later forced a fumble that was recovered by Noah Ertz and allowed the Vikings to run out the clock. Dane Rosenow tipped away a fourth-down pass play from the 1 right after Bramwell's stop.

The Vikings, who close out the regular season at Reedsburg (7-1) on Friday, also converted every one of their final six third downs.

"I tell the guys not to panic and that we just need to run our offense," said Kowalski, whose team is headed for the playoffs regardless of what happens against the Beavers. "Our running backs started to see some lanes, getting that extra 6 or 10 inches and falling forward.

"It was a much different team than the one we saw in Week 1."