High school football: Holmen prepared to face similar opponent in season opener

The Chippewa Falls and Holmen high school football programs have many things in common.

The Cardinals and Vikings are competitive on a yearly basis, always a threat to contend in their respective conferences. The two teams are no strangers to the postseason. And Chippewa Falls and Holmen enter this season in similar positions with all-time high in program player numbers but having to replace many players from 2021.

The Vikings host the Cardinals for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Thursday at Empire Stadium as both teams begin the regular-season process of find out just what they have.

It is one of six games involving local teams on Thursday.

Logan is in Eau Claire to play Eau Claire Memorial at Carson Park, Tomah hosts Mauston, and Sparta travels to Baldwin-Woodville to round out the MVC schedule. The Spartans were scheduled to host their opener, but a delay in preparation of a new field moved the location.

Bangor travels to Melrose-Mindoro, and Cashton hosts Ithaca in other local games.

Holmen and Chippewa Falls have started their seasons against each other now in 17 of the past 18 seasons — the only without a matchup being the 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even as the names change on a yearly basis, 37th-year Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich knows what to expect from the Vikings — a battle.

“They have a good program, and they’re a much-improved team over last year," Raykovich said of Holmen.

The Vikings logged a 2-7 record in 2021, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Lost fumbles were a thorn in the side of a Holmen squad that lost games to Central, Logan and Sparta by a combined 24 points. Overall, the Vikings will be replacing 18 starters from a season ago but enter 2022 with around 130 players in the program.

“We expect a heck of a battle," Raykovich said. "It’s down there, it’s the only time this year our varsity team’s going to play on grass, which is going to be unusual for the kids. The footing is going to be different. It’ll be a unique experience.”

Senior Reid Tengblad and junior Noah Ertz played quarterback briefly a season ago, but both bring size and strength to the position and coach Travis Kowalski said the team could pass the ball more than in years past. Running back Tyrus McCoy, fullback Matt McBride, senior tackle Kaden Swanson and senior tight end Drew Tengblad are entrenched in their positions on the offense with the others up for grabs.

Holmen scrimmaged Eau Claire Memorial, Marshfield and Mondovi last Friday at Carson Park.

“From their scrimmage film, they look really good," Raykovich said of the Vikings.

Similarly, the Cardinals have significant roster turnover from a season ago, when Chi-Hi went 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the Division 1 playoffs. Entering the year with more than 130 players in the program, the Cards have plenty of options in the battle for playing time on both sides of the ball.