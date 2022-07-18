High school football: Holmen's Kowalski closes in on participation goal

HOLMEN — The back parking lot at Holmen High School is still a busy one in the summer.

While the front lot remains nearly empty, constant traffic — it seems, anyway — flows in and out of the rear driveways and through the parking spaces they connect.

Kids being dropped off walk into the school and those being picked up walk out. They arrive and depart in volume while working on offseason programs.

The Vikings’ first football practice is scheduled for Aug. 2, but coach Travis Kowalski set up some contact dates this week on the practice field behind that parking lot, and it didn’t take time for his roster to fill it up.

“When I came here, my goal was to have 140 (players) after five years,” Kowalski said Monday afternoon. “This is my seventh, but I think we’ll get there.”

Participation is always strong at Holmen, but the fact that his roster has ballooned like this was a bit of a surprise. The Vikings had 116 players a year ago and were sitting around the same number before a very recent surge in interest.

“I started getting registration forms in, and I was sitting at 116 or 117,” Kowalski said. “Then, last week I had a bunch of parents contact me, and we are suddenly up over 130. I haven’t done the full tally yet, but we have a lot.”

Most of Monday’s work was done in classrooms, but the drills that were done during a very humid day looked impressive with row after row after row of players.

“I had three full offensive units, repping with juniors and seniors,” Kowalski said. “I had two full units repping with sophomores, and I had seven or eight guys behind each of those groups to fill in.

“It helps to be competitive. The more bodies to choose from, the better you are, the deeper you are the better you are at overcoming adversity.”

Holmen will use its own practice field for the first three days of this week before finishing up with workouts at Prescott, Wis., on Thursday and Friday.

Kowalski is using the extra meetings to have his personnel ready to hit the ground running on Aug. 2.

The Vikings spent some of their outside time breaking down a basic play and discussing every aspect necessary to successfully execute it. Kowalski and assistant coach Bob Schulz analyzed pitches of the ball and quizzed linemen on their assignments.

After calling for a water break, Kowalski split the players into smaller groups to allow for more specific instruction. He and Schulz then spent some time with points of emphasis on the stances of those same linemen. Halfbacks and receivers worked closer to the school, and quarterbacks and fullbacks headed toward a shed in the other direction.

“This is about building a foundation,” Kowalski said of the contact days. “You want a basic depth of knowledge on offense and defense. You want to set that core of what you want out of the kids.”