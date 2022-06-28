High school football: How Cashton's Zack Mlsna received a walk-on offer from Wisconsin

The excitement of a breakout season lit a fire under Cashton High School offensive and defensive lineman Zack Mlsna last season.

He already loved playing football, but the experience of turning anticipated success into something real for a program that had been chasing it for years made Mlsna look a little closer at the big picture of playing beyond graduation.

Attending camps is a logical move for anyone hoping to play college football, but shining at them is where opportunity is created, and Mlsna has done that prior to suiting up for the Eagles as a freshman in the fall.

Mlsna made enough of an impact while competing at a camp hosted by the University of Wisconsin on June 6 that he was extended an offer to join the program as a preferred walk-on after he graduates from Cashton.

“I definitely thought I was one of the top guys there,” the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder said. “They have an event at the camp called Overtime, where they take the top guys to a new location, and you compete again for an hour.

“They only took four offensive linemen, and I happened to be one of them.”

Mlsna matched up in one-on-ones with selected defensive linemen and linebackers and demonstrated his abilities as a pass blocker and run blocker. It was an extended showcase, and Mlsna took advantage.

“The goal was to get some attention from at least D(ivision)-II schools and some D-Is,” Mlsna. “I didn’t know I’d get Wisconsin’s attention. I think it went really well, and they did, too.”

Mlsna said he didn’t think about pursuing a college football career until his junior season. The Eagles made significant strides when Mlsna was a sophomore and won six of seven games during an abbreviated spring season.

That was just just two years after a winless season before Mlsna joined the team. After beating every opponent but annual Scenic Bluffs Conference powerhouse Bangor, there was reason to be excited about what could be done in 2021.

The Eagles responded to a new challenge with a 10-3 season that took them all the way to the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals. Cashton had its season ended there by Reedsville, which ended up winning the championship.

Mlsna had a big hand in the success by helping the offense average 300 yards and 32 points per game as a tackle. He was also in on 41 tackles and made seven stops behind the line of scrimmage.

“I thought I really blossomed by junior year and had a great year,” Mlsna said. “The whole team had a great year, and I decided that, yeah, I want to do more of this.”

The Eagles lost a highly anticipated conference game against Bangor but didn’t get down on themselves about the 17-13 loss on their home field. It denied them a chance to win their first conference title since 1978, but it fueled the playoff run that followed.

Cashton beat the Cardinals 34-14 in a second-round playoff game that gave it two wins in its past 22 meetings and first victory in the series since 2013.

“In the end, it did fuel the fire,” Mlsna said of the regular-season loss to Bangor. “Had we beaten them, maybe we wouldn’t have the same mentality going into the playoffs. We just wanted to win.”

Mlsna has also attended camps hosted by North Dakota State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa and Iowa, so that increased exposure could lead to more offers. He said he makes most of those trips with his dad, Terry, and teammates Brett and Brady Hemmersbach.

Mlsna didn’t compete in a spring sport to give himself a good jump start into the summer camp season. He’s been working on footwork and pushing himself as hard as he can in the weight room.

He can report maximum lifts of 325 pounds on the bench press and said he is around 400 pounds with his squat and 500 with his dead lift. Mlsna also qualified those performances by saying it’s been more than a month since he’s tried any max lifts.

Instead, Mlsna pushes the program and waits to see how it can further impact the recruiting process. He is thrilled with the chance to be a Badger and said he also has a couple of Division II offers in his pocket.

“It’s been great,” Mlsna said. “There are some nights where I am talking to multiple coaches, and one day before I went to the North Dakota State camp, I got two (D-II) offers the same day.

“It’s been pretty cool.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

