SPARTA — In year’s past, injuries have been among the things to derail the Sparta High School football team’s momentum.

It looked briefly like that might have happened again Friday night when several starters had to come out of the game against Reedsburg. Instead, the Spartans held serve in a 21-13 win over the Beavers in their homecoming game.

“I think anyone who knows the program knows that we’ve been dealt an interesting hand over the past year and a half,” coach Adam Dow said. “What I preach to my guys is that I don’t care who’s on the field, I need 100%. If someone comes out, someone steps up.”

A three-yard touchdown run by junior running back Brennan Otten put the Spartans (4-1, 2-1) ahead by eight with three minutes and 53 seconds remaining. Reedsburg’s next drive went just five plays before they turned the ball over on downs.

The Beavers (1-4, 0-3) went on a 14-play, 7:39 drive in the third quarter that set up a 30-yard field goal attempt to take the lead. The kick was blocked and Sparta took over for their game-sealing drive.

Junior running back Reese Ott wouldn’t finish the game as he entered concussion protocol in the second quarter. In the first, Ott scored the game’s opening points with a 68-yard touchdown run and a catch on the two-point conversion attempt.

After the Beavers got on the board, junior Dusty Morrow returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards to start on the edge of the Reedsburg redzone. Senior quarterback Thomas Laufenberg finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.

For the first time since 2019, the Spartans are off to a 4-1 start with a share of second place in the MVC. Thanks to a healthy and focused start, Dow thinks his team — and many others — still have a chance to be conference champions with four games remaining.

“This was the type of team and start we thought we could have,” Dow said. “I came into the season thinking that anybody could come out and win the conference. It was going to come down to who comes out every Friday and executes the best and I still feel that way.”