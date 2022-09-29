High school football: Jeff Komay pressing right buttons at Onalaska Luther

When Jeff Komay was hired as the new Onalaska Luther High School football coach, he was excited about the timing and opportunity that could be created.

The Knights had just qualified for a rare WIAA playoff appearance and built momentum during Matt Schiebel’s final season of leading the program.

The losses of players like quarterback Dillon Yang — he accounted for 1,756 passing and rushing yards and 20 of the team’s 33 touchdowns — and lineman Gavin Proudfoot — he was good enough to earn a scholarship to play at Northern Iowa — were going to be difficult to navigate, but Komay was optimistic.

“I knew we’d be spreading the ball around more,” Komay said. “I also knew we had a number of weapons (around Yang) that had been gaining experience since they were sophomores.”

Komay couldn’t wait to unleash that talent — or at least use it more often — as Luther tried to build on that playoff experience during a second season in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

What the Knights have demonstrated in winning five of their first six games and all three conference games they’ve played so far is that they have a team that needs to be reckoned with during the final three weeks of the regular season.

Luther has beaten soundly a Blair-Taylor team that is tied for first place and still unbeaten in the Dairyland Conference, handed New Lisbon its only loss of the season and taken Aquinas — the state’s No. 2 Small Division team in Associated Press rankings — to a one-touchdown game into the fourth quarter.

Komay won’t call the performance a surprise, although the record might be. The Knights are firmly in the Scenic Bluffs championship picture with games remaining against Necedah (0-6, 0-4) and heavyweights Bangor (5-1, 3-1) and Cashton (6-0, 3-0).

Luther hosts the Cardinals on Oct. 7 before hitting the road to close out against the Eagles on Oct. 14. It’s a position any coach would envy.

“I divide the (regular) season into thirds,” Komay said. “The first two thirds have gone pretty well, and you don’t want to look ahead, so it’s about proving you belong on the field with some of these upper-level teams with great tradition in the area.”

Luther has shown that it has a swarming defense and balanced offense commanded by sophomore quarterback Jackson Kendall to put itself in this position. A win Friday over visiting Necedah gives the Knights a winning conference record and puts them back in the playoffs and sets them up for the gauntlet run against Bangor and Cashton.

Komay has been especially pleased with his defense, which is allowing 11.7 points and 154 total yards per game. Senior cornerback Cole Bryant and senior lineman Doug Horstman, the coach said, have kind of epitomized what that unit has become.

“Our defense has been pretty dominating,” said Komay, whose defense has held four opponents to eight points or less. “Cole has been really good, and we weren’t sure where he was coming into camp. Doug Horstman has really developed, as well.

“I wasn’t really sure what we had (defensively) coming in, but those are two seniors who have embraced their chances and been really good for us. Every one of these guys loves playing defense. We have a couple guys who love offense, and most like it, but everyone we have out there playing defense loves defense.”

That group also revamped its approach early in a 29-12 win over New Lisbon in Week 3. The Rockets scored an early touchdown in that game to initiate as much.

“We were down early,” Komay said. “We turned it over, and they scored. At that point, our defensive coordinator (Luke Rosenbaum) got them together and said, ‘This isn’t how we play football here’ and gave some words of encouragement. That’s when a switch flipped with these guys.”

Rosenbaum is joined by Jon Engelbrecht, Andy Bettin, Aaron Bolstad, Brandon Gjestvang, Dirk Hagedorn, Jeff Komay Jr., Shane Krause and Don Peterson to complete Komay’s coaching staff.

The success on defense has made a transition for Kendall much easier. The sophomore has completed 44 of 70 passes for 629 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions after winning the starting spot before the season began.

Senior Tanner Bass has also lifted some of the pressure on Kendall with 396 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The same can be said for senior wide receiver Nathan Riley (14 catches-262 yards, 5 TDs) and 6-foot-7 junior tight end Logan Bahr (19-231, 3).

Bass has been consistent with a 5-yard per-carry average and eight total touchdowns, Riley has been a big-play threat with his average of nearly 19 yards per catch, and Bahr has increased his ability to separate from defenders and best use his size as a blocker.