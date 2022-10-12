High school football: Joe Hackbarth enjoying new experience on Logan sideline

Joe Hackbarth sometimes questions the involvement he is allowed as an assistant coach for the Logan High School football team.

Casey Knoble, the Rangers’ head coach, does not.

Hackbarth is relatively new to the sport. He didn’t play it growing up and has cut his coaching teeth mostly in track and field and cross country.

“I’ve watched a lot of football on TV,” Hackbarth said with a smile.

“I work in the same office he does,” said Knoble, whose Rangers (3-5 overall, 2-4 MVC) host Central (3-5, 2-4) in the annual Battle for the Ark of Victory on Friday. “We’re together all the time, and I feel like I have a pretty in-depth understanding of his sports knowledge.

“He has way more knowledge than he lets on.”

Even Hackbarth acknowledges that his knowledge is growing since abandoning a job he had for several years doing sideline statistics to becoming a coach with a program he never anticipated joining.

Neither of his sons played football, and Hackbarth felt like his future in the fall months was going to be taking over Logan’s cross country team from Pat Mulrooney when he stepped down after helping him as an assistant for several years.

As head coach of Logan’s boys track and field team, the sports were a natural marriage. More important than that, it represented a chance to coach his sons, Andrew and Jacob, in a running program.

They were all runners, and Hackbarth looked forward to the upcoming window of them going to meets together and trying to succeed with each other.

Until the boys wanted a change, that is.

“It was COVID (19) spring, and we ran spring cross country,” Hackbarth said. “Andrew was a sophomore, and Jacob was an eighth-grader.

“There wasn’t much of a middle school season, so he was kind of running with us. About two-thirds of the way through the season, they came to me and said, ‘Dad, we think we want to be done with cross country.' And in short order after that, Coach Mulrooney said he was going to be done coaching.

“So, I had kind of envisioned taking over the program and having both boys in it.”

Hackbarth said he didn’t handle the situation well at first. The boys wanted to do something new, and Hackbarth was going to have to adapt to their decisions, whether that meant coaching cross country without them or considering a shift to sports they wanted to play.

Andrew was interested in playing soccer, and Jacob wanted to give football a try.

“I didn’t know how we were going to make this work,” Hackbarth said. “Was I going to coach cross country and have one kid playing soccer and another playing football?”

He discussed the situation with then-activities director Jordan Gilge and came to the conclusion that he couldn’t “do the program justice” with the developments.

Hackbarth, who has coached the boys track and field team since 2002, has some previous experience helping coach Tom Kammer out with boys soccer at Logan, so that was a definite option.

“I was leaning toward soccer because that’s what I helped with before I became head boys track coach (in 2002),” Hackbarth said. “But the idea of something different — again, I’m very limited in what I can do (in football) — has been a breath of, I don’t want to say fresh air, but different air. And these coaches are some of the greatest guys there are to coach with.”

That started Hackbarth’s path from someone who watches football to someone who coaches it. Strategy, terminology and finding a comfort level within a group of veteran coaches became his challenges.

Hackbarth has done that with the freshman team and as a general assistant on the sideline Friday nights. He calls defenses during the freshman games.

“On Fridays, I’m kind of like a younger Doug Leclaire,” Hackbarth said in reference to the Logan coaching staple. "I’m doing whatever is necessary to facilitate what (other coaches) are trying to do.”

Calling defenses has been a different experience. He compared that to being a Spanish I student in a Spanish IV class, but he’s starting to catch up to the rest of the pack.

“(Coach) Sam Zweig has been so patient, and I think everyone knew I was making more mistakes than I was making the right calls,” Hackbarth said of his start. “I was probably as nervous as our kids on game days because I wanted to do right by them.”

He started feeling comfortable as last season ended and the nerves subsided a bit this fall.

But dealing with strategy is only part of what a coach does. Hackbarth is well-versed in the other aspects of the job, and Knoble knew he’d be a help in those as soon as he joined the staff.

“He’s a brilliant coach in terms of seeing obstacles before they get there,” Knoble said. “What I steal from him in track is his organization. He’s so on top of that stuff.

“His best strength is dealing with kids, and that’s why he can coach so many sports. He gets effort from them, he praises them, and he can chew them out if they aren’t living up to performance level. He could probably go out and coach lacrosse tomorrow and swim the next day if he wanted to.”

But for football, the transition continues.

“It’s been tough,” Hackbarth said. “But it’s also been a pretty good adventure, and seeing how much Andrew has enjoyed soccer and seeing how much Jacob likes football shows that.”