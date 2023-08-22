Logan High School senior quarterback and defensive back Johnny Leaver didn't get much rest Friday against Eau Claire Memorial.

He lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense. Leaver made several plays in the secondary trying to slow down Memorial quarterback Riley Holmberg on his way to 299 passing yards.

He was even on the field for the final play of the game, holding the missed last-second field goal attempt in a 18-16 loss.

The only time you couldn't find Leaver on the field was when he was being looked at by trainers for a cut on his hand.

By the end of the night, Leaver had a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jacob Hackbarth, a team-leading 96 rushing yards and 78 receiving yards. It was a lot to take on in one night, but it didn’t phase Leaver. To him, he was just doing his job.

“I love my team, love the coaches and love that they have trust in me to do all the things that I can do,” Leaver said. “We have a small team so we just have to do our job and give the ball to the playmakers. I think it worked pretty well tonight so I hope we can do that moving forward.”

There are just 11 seniors on the Rangers roster to start the 2023 season with several starting as skill position players on both sides of the ball. Logan coach Casey Knoble admits he asks the most from Leaver.

“He’s one of our best players, if not the best,” Knoble said. “He’s also extremely smart. We need to have him on the field in order for us to be successful. We’ll find breaks for him here or there but he’s such a dynamic weapon and he can do a lot of different things from him. We’re going to ask a lot from him.”

One reason Leaver is playing a variety of positions on offense is to give more reps to the player taking over the quarterback position next year. Junior quarterback Bradley Check went 13-for-19 for 187 yards on Friday with a rushing touchdown.

Leaver has plenty of experience as a rusher after rushing for 10 touchdowns last season, but he’s especially excited to be a receiver again after having 22 receptions back in 2021.

“I think Bradley is a great quarterback,” Leaver said. “He’s going to be the one leading this team next year so I think it’s great that he’s getting reps. I’ve played receiver in the past during my high school career, so getting to be all around the field is fun."

The only player who could match Leaver's output on offense was Leaver himself on defense. The defensive back had a team-high 14 tackles and four pass deflections, including a pair of near-interceptions that could have flipped the game.

The secondary is the Rangers most athletic and experienced group defensively with Leaver, Check and senior Nick Joley being the leaders in tackles during Week One.

“We have a lot of playmakers and like I said we just want to get the playmakers to the ball as much as we can,” Leaver said. “If they want to pass the ball then we have to get them there. That’s what we did tonight. It didn’t go exactly our way but I still think we put up a pretty decent defensive fight.”

Leaver was asked to do a lot last season to pull the Rangers to 3-6, missing out on a playoff berth with a season finale loss to Central. They loaded up Leaver's plate more and the difference can already be measured.

A special teams mistake and a defense on their heels the majority of the second half led to one slipping away last week against Memorial, but it came one year after the Old Abes clobbered them 36-8 in Eau Claire.

Leaver is game to do anything at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back, placeholder or anywhere in between. As long as it yields results.

"It’s a lot of good work for me," Leaver said. "Whatever works each week is what we need to do.”