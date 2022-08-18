High school football: Jones scores four times in Bangor blowout of Melrose-Mindoro

MELROSE — Bangor High School senior running back Tanner Jones’ Thursday night was over by halftime, much to the relief and displeasure of Melrose-Mindoro.

Jones had three rushing touchdowns and a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown — all in the second quarter — as the Cardinals shut out the Mustangs 56-0 as the teams opened a new season.

The Cardinals (1-0) as a whole combined for 384 rushing yards with additional touchdowns by senior Clayton Lyga, sophomore Tanner Wells and juniors Garrett Brezany and Samuel Cropp. The offensive output came as a slight surprise to Jones, who said the shutout was the main goal coming in.

“It was a great start to the year,” Jones said. “I think the biggest thing for us this week was keeping the zero on defense. It was a defensive-minded game but our offense showed out. We played fast and physical.

"I think they got tired very quick whereas I think we were well conditioned and we also had guys who can step in at any time. I had a good night, but I couldn’t have done it without my linemen and my blockers.”

Speed was at the root of what the Cardinals accomplished offensively in their 14th consecutive victory over the Mustangs (0-1). Cropp, as an example, had his own breakaway 61-yard touchdown to make the halftime score 42-0.

“It starts in the summer every year running up the hills as a team,” Jones said. “This year, I think our backs are probably the fastest I’ve had to play with in high school so far. It’s great having speed all-around.”

Jones led the team’s ground attack, finishing with 179 rushing yards on just a dozen carries in large part thanks to 64-yard touchdown run. Bangor coach Todd Grant knows what he has in Jones, but said it’s not just up to him to make explosive plays happen. It’s also up to his linemen.

“He’s a dynamic player definitely,” Grant said. “That’s what we’re looking to do is get him free out in the open and let him be a great athlete. I though the offensive line did a great job tonight in front of him. If they play fast like that, he’s going to have room to run.”

What Grant and the Cardinals took most pride in was the shutout, their second time doing so to the Mustangs in their last three meetings.

Playing from further behind each possession and only managing 39 rushing yards, the Mustangs pivot to a passing attack yielded no results. Mustangs quarterbacks were sacked four times and junior quarterback Brayden Lockington threw an interception in the third quarter.

“I thought the effort was great,” Grant said. “We got great coverage from our defensive backs and our linebackers. We had a couple defensive lineman come up and put pressure on the passer. It was a full team effort. I was really pleased we were able to get that shutout and I think it’s a statement for our defense to give us a good lift going forward.”

Mustangs coach Tory Lockington said the team’s offensive routine was out of sync with different levels of preparation between starters and backups, a problem he hopes to remedy in practice.

“Quite honestly for us this year, it’s been a struggle to get everyone at practice,” Lockington said. “We have someone goes down who was at practice and putting in a kid who wasn’t at practice not knowing the plays…Hopefully that changes up with school starting early. We’ll get that down, get kids to practice every day and get our offense in a routine instead of having guys switch so much.”

Brayden Lockington went 5-for-9 for 39 yards while splitting time with senior Ty Zeman, who only completed one pass for a single yard. Senior tight end Dustin McDonald caught the only Cardinals pass of the game for 19 yards.

Bangor heads on the road again next week for a nonconference game with Turtle Lake on Aug. 26. Melrose-Mindoro visits Abbotsford the same day.