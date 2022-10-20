High school football: La Crescent-Hokah ends regular season with victory

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School football team ended its regular season with a victory and some momentum for the upcoming MSHSL playoffs on Wednesday.

The Lancers pushed themselves back to .500 with a 42-21 victory over the Panthers behind a big night from senior Carter Todd.

Todd had 12 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown and rushed five times for 106 yards and a touchdown as La Crescent-Hokah's offense put together a 521-yard performance.

Todd's two touchdowns were complemented by a pair of touchdown catches for Mason Einerwold and touchdown runs for Jaden George and Logan DeBoer as the Lancers won their second straight game.

Quarterback A.J. Donovan completed 25 of 36 passes for 301 yards and the three touchdowns while being intercepted twice. Pine Island (0-8) had 230 total yards and lost two fumbles.

The Lancers scored three touchdowns in each half. Einerwold caught a 13-yard scoring pass to give La Crescent-Hokah a 21-7 halftime lead, and Todd started the second half with an 85-yard run that pushed it to 28-7.

The Lancers begin the Section 1AAA playoffs on Tuesday, with first-round matchups being announced Thursday.