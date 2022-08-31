High school football: La Crescent-Hokah has high hopes with new coach, offense

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — There’s nowhere to go but up for the La Crescent-Hokah High School football team, but how high can it go?

Even after a two-year hiatus because of low roster counts and a 0-9 season in their 2021 return, Lancers new coach Terry Donovan said the ceiling continues to rise for the program heading into their season opener.

“I don’t know if I want to put a number on wins or losses, but every week our goal as a team is to go 1-0,” Donovan said. “Our expectations raise a little bit every day, especially after our scrimmage in Winona. The coaching staff expectations for these guys are even harder. It’s kind of a moving target, and I think as we go along every day it gets a little higher.”

Donovan joined on with the Lancers after 14 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Donovan was part of the staff that led Kasson-Mantorville to a runner-up finish in Class AAAA last season, saying he heard a lot about the potential of the Lancers program.

“I had a job opportunity down here and knew some people in the area,” Donovan said. “I had a couple people tell me this program was a hidden gem down here and there was a lot of potential for us to do something big here.”

There’s more than just the 90-minute drive between Donovan’s old program and his new program. Donovan jumps from a team that won 14 games in its last two seasons to a program that’s only won once in its last three seasons of active play. Changing the mindset of his new players is what the coach said is his major priority coming in.

“We had to make sure they believed,” Donovan said. “To make sure they believed, we had to give them some substance to believe in. We changed the culture around, including in the weight room this summer and the first two weeks of camp. We tried to work their tails off to show what we can do.”

A successful scrimmage last Saturday against Winona showed Donovan and the team that changes are working.

“For our team, that’s a huge confidence booster,” senior wide receiver Carter Todd said. “(A record of) 0-9 brought us down a lot, so being able to play with a team like Winona or (Rochester) John Marshall, a(n (AAAAA) school, and score while getting stops is a huge confidence boost for the guys.”

Todd — described by Donovan as “big, rangy and fast” as a slot receiverwho provides size and speed mismatches— will be among the weapons deployed in a new run-heavy option-based offense that was used at Kasson-Mantorville.

“The biggest change is the new system and formation,” senior center Dusty Gratten said. “I’ve been playing with the same plays and formations since middle school. Now we’ve got new plays, new formations and new calls. That’s been the toughest part, but we’ve gotten through it well.”

The Lancers offense last season was shutout three times and failed to finish a game within single-digits of an opponent. This year, Todd thinks the offensive switch can play a major advantage to them.

“I love (the changes),” Todd said. “This new offense happens so quick that it catches a defense off guard."

While the team might not be title contenders from the jump, one area of his former program that Donovan sees in La Crescent-Hokah is work ethic from the team leaders.

“They’re learning a lot of things now, but we have a really good group of seniors,” Donovan said. “They’re hungry to win some games, and they’ll do anything we ask of them. That’s a big thing I think we have, a hunger to be successful.”

La Crescent-Hokah starts its new era with a 7 p.m. game Friday at Triton.