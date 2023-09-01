LA CRESCENT — For some teams, the start of the high school football season in Minnesota couldn’t come soon enough.

For some, like La Crescent-Hokah on Friday night, it might have come too soon.

The Lancers committed 14 penalties and allowed a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a 24-12 loss to Red Wing to open the season. Nine of those flags were false starts on the offensive line.

“The big one was the pre snap penalties and false starts,” Lancers coach Terry Donovan said. “As we go into motion, they put their hands down and move. We just weren’t ready to play upfront. Too many penalties.”

La Crescent led 12-10 going into the fourth quarter thanks to a second quarter touchdown pass by senior quarterback AJ Donovan to junior wide receiver Mayes Boyer. The Lancers had control of the ball with 8:05 remaining after an interception by junior defensive back Drew Todd.

After getting a stop on fourth and short, the Wingers went on a 63-yard drive to take the lead on a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Reid Hartmann.

The Lancers got short field on their next possession, but a screen pass by AJ Donovan was intercepted. Wingers running back Adam Roe had a 53-yard touchdown to put the nail in the Lancers coffin.

“They made a couple big plays they needed to and defensively they stepped in,” coach Donovan said. “We made a couple poor decisions. We probably shouldn’t have called a screen pass and then throw it into a crowd of people. We got to be better on all sides, including coaching.”

AJ Donovan had 215 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three second half interceptions. Senior running back Jaden George had 100 rushing yards and a six-yard touchdown run. Alex Von Arx had an interception.

The Lancers will have a week to address their issues on the front line before facing Chatfield on the road in Week Two. They also hope to get players like senior Brady Grupa and Boyer healthy after dealing with cramps throughout Friday’s game.