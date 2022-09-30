High school football: La Crescent-Hokah raising expectations as it goes

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Thursday night represented nothing more than a speed bump for the La Crescent-Hokah High School football team.

It probably felt like much more for the Lancers — especially players — but a 51-7 loss at the hands of top-ranked Chatfield at Earl Seaton Field should be kept in perspective.

The difference in absorbing this outcome Thursday instead of Week 1 or 2 is level of expectation.

La Crescent-Hokah (2-3) entered this season — its second after a two-year departure from varsity football — expecting to work hard and make progress. There was nothing else it could expect to happen after a winless 2021 and a transition to new coach Terry Donovan.

But then the Lancers went down to the wire in a loss to Triton and beat both Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Lake City. A tough loss to Rochester Lourdes followed, but new expectations were established.

“The expectations have changed so much since we started,” Donovan said. “Now, we’re at the point of expecting these guys to really shoot for the stars because of what they’ve shown already.”

That’s a good place to be.

The only reason the Lancers should take this loss to heart is to build from it. The team that steamrolled them was more physical, more opportunistic and intent on setting a tone early.

La Crescent-Hokah helped that along with penalty after penalty. Both teams did plenty to produce flags from officials, but Chatfield was able to overcome them.

The Lancers put together a good second drive that took them to the Chatfield 10-yard line, but the next two plays went nowhere, and AJ Donovan pushed a 28-yard field goal attempt wide.

That might not have made a difference in the big picture because it’s hard to imagine anyone slowing down Sam Backer’s 327-yard rushing performance that included four long touchdown runs. But anything against a great team helps.

The Gophers (5-0) only scored one touchdown in the first quarter, but they broke open large running holes at will for Backer and made sure the Lancers felt every hit that was delivered.

Great teams do that.

La Crescent-Hokah was coming off two victories and a 41-36 loss to Rochester Lourdes that included a comeback from a 35-0 deficit. The Lancers were building confidence, and the Gophers had to eliminate that as quickly as possible.

La Crescent-Hokah’s challenge now is to get that back. To remember the hard work over the summer and to understand that the process takes time.

There are still three games on the schedule to win, and having the right mentality played a role in the first two victories the program has had in five years. None of those three opponents will be easy to beat, but the Lancers have to believe that they can.

The fact that La Crescent-Hokah has played five games and been competitive in four is proof that Donovan’s plan is working.

AJ Donovan would love to have a few of his throws back, but he faced defensive pressure and had to pass much more often than desired. It was tough for Logan DeBoer to find running room, and a hit on an attempt to catch a pass put senior Carter Todd on the sideline for good before the first half ended.

“It did not help us when Carter Todd had to leave the game,” Donovan said. “That was a blow to us because he is an emotional leader and one heck of a player. Mason Einerwold and Noah Bjerke-Wieser really fought hard to pick up some of that slack.

“They fought like crazy, and I thought everyone did, but (Todd) is one of our a thoroughbreds.”

Getting a look at what Chatfield is all about was good for that and a crash course in one thing Donovan is seeking from his team.

“Chatfield is a super physical team,” said Donovan, who hoped that Todd missing the rest of the game was due to precautionary reasons. “As we’re trying to build our foundation and where we want to go, that’s something I want to take from this game.”