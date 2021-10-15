High school football: La Crosse Aquinas finishes off perfect regular season

The Aquinas High School football team entered the final game of the regular season a heavy favorite, and it wanted to leave no doubt about its potential for what lies ahead.

The Blugolds won their first eight games by an average of 35.6 points and wanted to continue its momentum into next week's WIAA playoffs by having similar success against G-E-T at Logan's Swanson Field on Friday.

Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw three touchdown passes, and David Malin ran for two as Aquinas (9-0, 6-0) completed an unbeaten regular season for the first time since 1984 and won an outright conference championship for the first time since 1989 with a 55-8 victory over the Red Hawks.

"We told the boys," Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. "Respect the game, respect your opponent, and they went out and did that."

The Blugolds scored 40 points in the first two quarters and used two defensive touchdowns to end G-E-T's season with a 1-8 record. Aquinas will gradually learn its fate between now and Saturday afternoon as the WIAA starts to release playoff qualifiers, divisions, groupings and seeds.

Flottmeyer completed 8 of 10 passes for 183 yards and the three scores, which went to Quinn Miskowski, Jack Christenson and Collin Conzemius. Christenson had 63 receiving yards and Miskowski 58.

The unbeaten regular season is just the second by a city team since the last time the Blugolds accomplished the feat. Logan ended that string at 30 years when it ran the table during the regular season and won its first 11 games in 2014.

"It means a lot because it hasn't been done in a long time at Aquinas," Aquinas junior Calvin Hargrove said. "It's a good step for our football program in general because kids can look at us and say we were undefeated. It helps build the program."

But anyone talking after the game was also clear about Friday's win accomplishing just one goal from a list. Aquinas won both of the postseason games the state association offered last season, but there is a lot more on the line when those games begin next weekend.

The Blugolds will certainly get at least one home game in what will likely be the Division 5 bracket. And they will continue playing as long as they win games, not like last season's scheduled two.

"I think it was a great way to end the (regular) season, but we have a lot of things to work on because we're not done," said Flottmeyer, who has passed for 1,965 yards and 29 touchdowns. "We really tried to shut (the Red Hawks) out in the first half, but we couldn't, and their quarterback really got us with that slant he could throw.

"So there are always things to work on in practice."

Malin's touchdown runs were his sixth and seventh, and Miskowski caught his 13th touchdown pass. Michael Lium returned an interception for one touchdown, and Preston Feehan returned a fumble for another.

"They keep score for a reason, right?" Lee said of the perfect regular season. "We were on the right side of the score for all of those games, and we're going to keep playing until they tell us we can't.

"If we get beat, we want it to be by somebody better than us, and we know there are going to be some great challenges out there for us."

