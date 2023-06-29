The Blugolds senior lineman will take a leap to South Dakota to begin his collegiate career as a Jackrabbit in 2024.

Shane Willenbring, who's helped Aquinas High School football team to two consecutive WIAA Division 5 state titles, announced Thursday night on Twitter that he'd committed to NCAA Division I FCS South Dakota State University.

"I'm extremely excited to announce my commitment to play football at South Dakota State University! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches along with (Aquinas Football) and (Three Rivers Performance) for helping me along this journey."

A camp at SDSU was one of the many stops Willenbring took in June ib a tour of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, St. Thomas and Northwestern.

SDSU was the first school to offer Willenbring a scholarship on June 13. Other offers on the table were Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Air Force, Wyoming, Army, Bucknell (Pa.), UW-Eau Claire and North Dakota State. Wisconsin offered to make Willenbring a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound senior plays offensive and defensive lineman for Aquinas' football team. He finished 2022 with 59 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

Willenbring averaged 6.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Blugolds boys basketball team this past season. He also qualified for the WIAA Division 2 team and individual state tennis tournaments, pairing with Mitchell Fortney for a 19-6 doubles record.