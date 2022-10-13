High school football: La Crosse Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer excited for challenge of West Salem

Jackson Flottmeyer has been thinking about playing this game for quite some time.

The Aquinas High School quarterback knew a powerhouse program from West Salem would provide a new challenge for the Blugolds in the Coulee Conference this season.

That didn't make navigating the 2022 schedule difficult, but there the eventual matchup never really left his brain.

"I was monitoring them last year," Flottmeyer said with a laugh when asked if he'd been keeping tabs on the Panthers this fall. "I've always thought they're a top team in this conference. My opinion hasn't changed."

Flottmeyer expects to see a fast, physical defense when he leads the Blugolds (8-0, 6-0) onto the field at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday, and he is excited to play a team that can push his.

Aquinas didn't get much of that this season after rising to the occasion when Onalaska Luther and G-E-T put up fights in Weeks 2 and 3.

The Knights were within a touchdown as the fourth quarter began, but the Blugolds won 36-6. The Red Hawks had a 22-14 halftime lead before Aquinas scored 30 points in the second half for a 44-22 victory.

Flottmeyer got the Blugolds going against Luther with a touchdown pass Calvin Hargrove, then helped put away G-E-T by passing for a touchdown and rushing for another in the fourth quarter at Galesville.

After earning a spot on The Associated Press All-State second team while leading Aquinas to a WIAA Division 5 state championship as a junior, Flottmeyer had to raise the bar as a senior.

The 6-foot-5 senior has completed 94 of 139 passes (67.6%) for 1,587 yards and 18 touchdowns. His six interceptions are more than the four he threw last season, but he has been just as much of a headache for defenses as he's ever been.

Flottmeyer has also rushed for 249 yards and six touchdowns, and both are career highs.

"Jackson's probably been more willing to run the ball, which makes me hold my breath sometimes," Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. "He took a shot in the thigh when we were at Black River Falls, and he was hobbled a bit, but he's making plays."

He has done nothing but that since being thrown on the field as the team's starting quarterback his sophomore season. Flottmeyer has had a hand in 75 touchdowns during his career — 65 passing, 10 rushing — and heads into his final regular-season game with 5,372 passing yards.

The Blugolds, who are ranked second in the Small Division of The Associated Press poll, have won their past five games by an average of 39.6 points. That has resulted in few high-pressure situations, which should come with regularity on Friday.

"I just try to play my game or our game," Flottmeyer said. "It's a lot of paying attention to the little things because those are what we have to be ready for when we start seeing some of the teams we'll see in the playoffs."

This could be considered a playoff game with the conference title on the line, but the fact remains that both teams will have a postseason after its completion. That creates an interesting dynamic considering how quickly the focus will shift when playoff pairing are released the next day.

One year for the build before it immediately goes to the rear-view mirror.

"In the long-term scheme, it doesn't mean much," Aquinas senior linebacker Calvin Hargrove said. "It's for conference, and that's a big deal, but I think it's more for pride.

"Our goal is to win a state title, and that's bigger, but the pride factor for this one is big."

Both Flottmeyer and Hargrove said being ready for Luke Noel is imperative.

Flottmeyer's concern is Noel's prowess as a linebacker, and Hargrove's perspective is of Noel as a running back. The West Salem senior has 13 tackles for loss and 17 rushing touchdowns.

"He's really good," Hargrove said. "No arm tackles. The line has to play good like usual and get in the backfield. We have to stop (Noel) first."

Lee said Flottmeyer needs good protection in the pocket for this game, and the quarterback knows that Noel is someone he doesn't want to see with any regularity in his backfield.

"Luke Noel is a really great player," Flottmeyer said. "He definitely has a nose for the football."

If the Blugolds can keep the Panthers away from Flottmeyer, he can certainly be dangerous. Fourteen Aquinas players have at least one catch this season, with David Malin's 28 receptions and Colin Conzemius' 481 receiving yards and nine touchdowns leading the team.

"He had a veteran group of receivers last year, and I think we as a coaching staff are getting people in the right spots to help him," Lee said. "He's done a good job of connecting with those guys when the chances are there."

Whether he can against a tough West Salem defense is another story, but it just gives the matchup another story line to watch. The good thing is that those will be unfolding all over the field in a game between two teams that have showed nothing but strengths and dominant play in recent weeks to make this week such a special one.

"I know we're supposed to say it's just another game, but it's a big deal," Lee said. "West Salem and Aquinas have earned the right to play in a game lie this, and it's gonna be fun."