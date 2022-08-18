High school football: La Crosse Aquinas turns page on championship

The Aquinas High School football team isn’t worried about the WIAA Division 5 state championship it won a year ago.

Every coach and player associated with that team retains the right to celebrate it at any time, but those who still suit up and either compete on the field or guide from the sideline have been faced with moving forward.

That means accepting the differences between a team that has been to the top of the mountain and one that aspires to get there. Even if some of the pieces are the same, those involved are more focused on what has changed and helping this year’s version of the Blugolds be as good as it can be.

“We don’t have as many kids, so one of the big (differences) is depth,” senior Calvin Hargrove said. “We may not have players as talented backing up (starters) right now, so that’s something we’re working on.”

Hargrove is confident in his teammates making continued progress into Friday’s season opener against Prairie du Chien at UW-La Crosse, and that will start the excitement of a new experience for Aquinas.

There are familiar faces with Hargrove, senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, senior wide receiver Collin Conzemius, junior wide receiver Dave Malin and junior left tackle Shane Willenbring as the most visible.

What that group is eager to release is the additional talent that surrounds it for the upcoming chase for the Coulee Conference championship.

“We’re still in the process of slotting kids where we want them,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said Monday. “Not everything is set, and it may not be set after Week 1 or even Week 2.

“We’ve got the guys we need. We just have to coach them up and send them out there.”

Lee said he is committed to having 22 starters, but that won’t stop certain players from becoming considerable contributors on both sides of the ball.

Hargrove will primarily play inside linebacker after leading the team in tackles with 109 as a junior. But that won’t erase him from the offensive backfield after he rushed for 695 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Malin shifts from the backfield to wide receiver, but he’ll be equally important at linebacker.

There will be other exceptions as Lee gets players where they need to be to make the team as good as possible.

One position that is set is quarterback with Flottmeyer, who spent a summer at football camps and showcases to improve on his junior season. Flottmeyer completed 151 of 213 passes for 2,879 yards and 34 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 145 yards and scoring four times.

The Associated Press All-State second-teamer also spent his summer preparing for an altered group of receivers. Conzemius and Malin will take center stage, and they worked extensively with Flottmeyer at UW-La Crosse to build the necessary chemistry.

He said there were regular gatherings — three or four per week — at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“(Sophomore) Declan Hass was out there a lot, and Malin was probably out there the most,” said Flottmeyer, who completed 66 passes for more than 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns to the now-graduated Quinn Miskowski and Jackson Christenson last year. “My little brother (William), who plays on the line, also came out there and caught passes for me, God bless him.

“There were a lot of guys out there, and getting reps before the season is very important. I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Flottmeyer will surely try to utilize Conzemius as much as possible after he caught 32 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. The added temptation comes with potential big plays from the Division 2 state track and field champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

“I’ve been throwing to him my whole life, and that’s where we’re going to try to go with the ball when we can,” Flottmeyer said of Conzemius, whose winning times of 11.02 seconds and 21.95 in the finals of those races were both faster than Division 1 or 3 champions. “Teams should know that with him being the fastest kid in the state. The ball should be in his hands.”

Hargrove said he is also excited to watch Flottmeyer run with the ball this season after he ran for four touchdowns as a junior. His size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds), speed and strength after extensive offseason work on the two latter aspects will make him a tough matchup for opposing tacklers.

All of that helped the Blugolds average 43 points per game a year ago. While key skill players return to the fold, Aquinas will need its offensive line to mesh with tackles Shane Willenbring, a 6-5, 240-pound junior, and Isaac Schumacher, a 6-foot, 210-pound senior, leading the way.

Seniors Henry Suttie and Aaron Lepak and junior Brett Ziolkowski have received most of the work at the remaining spots.

“I think we’re pretty quick and can move and are aggressive,” Willenbring said. “We like to go out and hit. That’s what we are.”

Lee said the strength of the defense heading into Week 1 is with the linebackers. Hargrove, Malin, seniors Damien Lee and Ben Corsi and sophomore Kyle White give the coach a group to look forward to.