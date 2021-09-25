High school football: La Crosse Central blows out Tomah

The Central High School football team got back on the winning track with a convincing 52-0 MVC victory over Tomah at Corey DeGaetano Field on Friday.

The RiverHawks (4-2, 2-2) used a 388-yard offensive attack that included 137 passing yards by senior Mason Herlitzke and 77 rushing yards by Ethan Shepard to keep the Timberwolves (0-6, 0-4) winless and beat them for a fifth straight time.

Central kept Tomah receiver Drew Brookman out of the end zone and limited him to four catches for 40 yards after he scored five touchdowns the first five weeks. The RiverHawks also intercepted Tom Hesse three times, and junior Boston Brindley returned his 70 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Central had a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 46-0 advantage by halftime. Herlitzke completed 4 of 6 passes and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Warren, a 43-yarder to Quinn Servais and 70-yarder to Cole Lapp.

Holmen 42, Sparta 20

HOLMEN — The Vikings won their second straight game and scored 28 points in the first half to put the pressure on the Spartans.

Holmen (2-4, 2-2) rushed for 374 yards, and junior Breken Turner led the way with 127 and a second-quarter touchdown on 15 carries. Senior quarterback Luke LeClaire rushed for 93 yards and four touchdowns to give himself 10 this season and seven in the last two games.

Senior Nick Kent rushed for 130 yards, and quarterback Thomas Laufenberg scored two touchdowns for the Spartans (3-3, 2-2).

Holmen intercepted one Laufenberg pass and recovered two fumbles in ending a two-game losing streak to Sparta.

Coulee

Westby 50, Black River Falls 26

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen scored the last 14 points after the Tigers used a touchdown to get within 36-26 early in the fourth quarter.

Westby (3-3, 2-2) brought an end to a two-game winning streak behind a 110-yard rushing night by Grant McCauley, who carried 14 times and scored twice.

Quarterback Dillon Ellefson completed 10 of 13 passes for 80 yards a touchdown, which went to Bo Milutnovich. He had 44 receiving yards.

Altoona 45, G-E-T 28

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Red Hawks (1-5, 0-3) scored more than one touchdown for the second time this season and lost their second game in a row.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 30, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

DE SOTO — The Pirates (5-1, 4-0) clinched a WIAA playoff spot for the 26th year in a row by beating the BlueGolds for the first time since 2016.

Senior running back Aiden Brosinski rushed 19 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Brosinski has 651 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 37, Necedah 16

NECEDAH, Wis. — Brett Hemmersbach rushed for 122 yards and Ethan Klinkner 116 as the Eagles (5-1, 3-0) got back on track after losing to Highland last week.

New Lisbon 28, Brookwood 6

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Falcons (2-4, 0-4) lost their fourth straight game and scored their touchdown in the second quarter.

Brookwood was held to 136 total yards and led by Frank Wildes, who rushed for 47 yards on nine carries and scored on a 12-yard run to get the Falcons within 16-6 by halftime. Ashton Pfaff rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Nikita Shankle added 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Rockets (4-2, 2-2).

Dairyland

Whitehall 22, Blair-Taylor 14

BLAIR — The Wildcats (3-3, 2-2) never led and lost their second straight.

A 29-yard touchdown pass from Cain Fremstad to Evan Nehring brought Blair-Taylor within 7-6 with 28 seconds left in the second quarter, but the Norse scored the game’s next 15 points, including a safety with 3:04 to play.

The Wildcats brought the game to its final score with 57 seconds left when Colton Lejcher completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Zack Nitek.

Fremstad was 6-of-16 passing for 91 yards and one touchdown against one interception; he also had 31 rushing yards on 17 carries. Lejcher completed both of his passes for 59 yards and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 18 yards.

Nehring had a team-high three catches for 67 yards and his touchdown, while Jackson Shramek had 17 carries for 69 yards.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 24, Platteville 14

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored 24 unanswered points after the Hillmen got the first touchdown.

Junior Rhett Koenig rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Maddox Cejka threw a touchdown pass to Trent Mallat as Prairie du Chien (3-3, 2-2) ended a two-game losing streak and evened its conference record.

Cejka’s touchdown pass to Mallat covered 29 yards and was the Blackhawks’ first. Max Amundson added a 15-yard Td run and Joseph Xiya a 32-yard field goal for a 17-7 halftime lead. Koenig then scored from the 3 in the fourth quarter.

Southeast

Lewiston-Altura 21, Caledonia 14

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Cardinals (3-1) held the Warriors (1-3) to touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters.

Quarterback Lewis Doyle rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown and passed for 100 yards and a touchdown for Caledonia, which lost its second game in a row. Chris Pieper had four catches for 54 yards and Logan Banse two for 32, while Eric Mauss added 67 rushing yards.

Rochester Lourdes 49, La Crescent-Hokah 8

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Lancers (0-4, 0-2) trailed 35-0 at the half and 49-0 at the end of the third before Jaden George had a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 46 seconds to play.

Nonconference

Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 28, Bangor 27

SPENCER, Wis. — The Cardinals (4-1) pulled within one point thanks to a 37-yard TD run by Tanner Jones in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to convert the ensuing two-point attempt.

Jones finished with 22 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while Ashton Michek threw two touchdown passes for Bangor, which averaged 8.2 yards per play but lost three fumbles.

Dustin McDonald and Dawson Daines each caught a touchdown pass for the Cardinals, who led 7-0 but gave up the next 16 points.

Michek’s second touchdown pass brought Bangor within 16-15 at the half, but Spencer/Columbus Catholic was able to keep the Cardinals at bay in the second half behind two rushing touchdowns from Brock Bennington, who had 30 carries for 223 yards and three scores.

Somerset 52, Viroqua 6

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (0-6) lost their ninth straight game.

