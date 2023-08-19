Logan High School football coach said his team almost did everything they could to beat Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.

Almost.

A mistake on a late onside kick by the Rangers allowed Eau Claire Memorial the opening to recover and drive down the field to a go-ahead 18-16 with 1:34 remaining.

Logan’s offense kept composed and had a chance to win at the horn on a 31-yard field goal, but the kick from senior Danil Roberts was no good.

“I thought we did almost everything we could to win the football game and we gave ourselves some chances,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said. “We gave them an extra chance and we got another at the end. Again, Danil is a great kicker. I’ll take him nine out of 10 from there but it’s just how it works out sometimes.”

The Rangers led from their opening drive rushing touchdown by junior quarterback Bradley Check until the fourth quarter. A one-yard touchdown run by Memorial quarterback Riley Holmberg made it 16-12 with just over two minutes remaining.

The ensuing onside kick didn’t go 10 yards, but a Logan player mistakenly dove for it to make it a live ball. The Old Abes recovered and scored a minute later on a three-yard touchdown run by running back Shimar Simmons.

Holmberg was quiet in the first half with just 62 passing yards. By game’s end he had gone 20-for-37 for 299 yards and a touchdown, giving the Rangers secondary fits after halftime.

“He’s a really good quarterback,” Knoble said. “He put the ball in some really tight windows. He’s got a nice arm. We had to switch some coverages up on him to keep him guessing a little bit.”

Despite an early dosage of carries to Simmons, the Old Abes were held in check on the ground with only 103 yards. Cleaning up the pass coverage could mean big things for the Rangers defense as the season goes on, according to senior quarterback and safety Johnny Leaver.

“I think being clearer in our coverages is the biggest thing,” Leaver said. “We were in position to make a play and sometimes they just didn’t go our way. There were a few big plays where we had a break in coverage. If we can fix those then we’ll be a really solid team moving forward.”

Leaver did a little bit of everything for the Rangers on Friday. The senior had 96 rushing yards, 78 receiving yards and a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jacob Hackbarth.

The Rangers may start the season with a bad taste in their mouth, but Knoble reassured his team postgame that there were plenty of positives to take away. Among them was the performance of his offensive line as Check and Leaver combined for 155 rushing yards.

“I kind of reset it in our finish there that our o-line had four guys that never played varsity football before and they played amazing I thought,” Knoble said. “I thought we executed offensively fantastic. Our defense was stout and made them one-dimensional.”

“I’m so happy with how we played here tonight…We’re going to build off the positives.”

The Rangers travel to Eau Claire North next Friday in hopes of a bounce back performance.