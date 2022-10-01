High school football: La Crosse Logan vs. Holmen one of many big Week 8 matchups

The Logan High School football team entered Friday night’s MVC game against Tomah with the confidence that it can win the rest of the games on its schedule.

A 35-21 victory over the Timberwolves that included plenty of offense and big plays, timely defensivee stops and a couple of impactful plays on special teams certainly haven’t altered that.

The Rangers (3-4, 2-3) showed that confidence despite three straight losses that left then hanging on the brink of elimination from the WIAA postseason. Logan will remain there unless it can defeat Holmen and Central in its next two games and clinch a winning conference record.

That’s easier said than done with the Vikings (3-4, 3-2) up next on the schedule Friday at Empire Stadium. Holmen needs one more conference win and closes out the regular season at Reedsburg (6-1, 4-1). The fact that the Beavers just became the first conference team to beat Baraboo (41-27) means both teams have a lot to fight for in Week 8.

“We can only win one game each week,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said. “We know we are going to have our hands full over at Holmen because they are starting to play really well right now.

“That’s going to be a great ball game.”

WARRIORS PRIMED FOR HIGH-PROFILE GAME: Caledonia knows a thing or two about winning MSHSL football championships.

Caledonia (5-0, 3-0), which won eight Class AA state titles from 2010-2019, stumbled last season after five years of dominance, but could be ready to join the group of elite teams again.

Chatfield (5-0, 3-0) is already an elite team after winning the Class AA title a year ago and following it up with five victories this season.

The Warriors handled Goodhue 35-20 on Friday in what should be considered preparation for a game against the top-ranked Gophers at Chatfield, Minn., this week.

Caledonia has showed its typical run-pass balance on offense and will probably have to be more focused defensively while facing off with Chatfield running back Sam Backer, who rushed for 327 yards and scored four touchdowns on just 14 carries in a 51-7 win at La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday.

COLLISION COURSE ON TRACK: West Salem has played like a team on a mission since losing a season opener at Onalaska 14-13. Aquinas has broken away from teams challenging its during early weeks and is unleashing beating after beating in recent weeks.

The teams will meet at UW-La Crosse on Oct. 14 — unless something totally unexpected happens in Week 8 — with the Coulee Conference championship on line.

The Panthers (6-1, 5-0) have outscored their opponents 274-48 during a six-game winning streak, and the Blugolds (7-0, 5-0) have beaten all seven of their opponents by at least 20 points and outscored their past three opponents 149-20.

West Salem hosts Black River Falls (1-6, 0-5), and Aquinas plays at Viroqua (1-6, 0-5) in Week 8.

WATCH FOR: There are a number of significant games taking place as Wisconsin’s Week 8 and Minnesota’s Week 6 take place this weekend.

Aside from the Caledonia/Chatfield matchup, Onalaska (7-0, 5-0) travels to Baraboo (5-2, 4-1) in the MVC and Bangor (6-1, 3-1) hits the road for a Scenic Bluffs Conference game against Onalaska Luther (6-1, 4-0).