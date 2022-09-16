High school football: Landon Pedretti's domination keeps De Soto unbeaten

DE SOTO — De Soto High School junior Landon Pedretti was a puzzle the Wisconsin Heights football team couldn’t solve on Thursday.

In fairness, a number of Pirates gave the Vanguards trouble during a 52-13 victory at The Pit, but Pedretti’s reach across phases of the game couldn’t be matched as De Soto continued an unbeaten season.

"He's just an athlete all-around," De Soto senior teammate Bryce Grelle said of Pedretti. "It's hard to say what he did best."

Pedretti was a terror throughout De Soto’s victory, and he beat up on Wisconsin Heights while playing offense, defense and special teams.

Pedretti caught eight passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, rushed twice for 23 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and intercepted two passes for the Pirates (4-0, 1-0) in their debut game as a member of the Southern Conference’s West Division.

“He didn’t have a ton of touches last week,” De Soto coach Ev Wick said of Pedretti. “Wild Rose did a good job of taking him away, but I think he beat some pretty good kids on routes today, and Evan (Pedretti) put the ball in there for him, too.

“He’s a good athlete with the ball in his hands, and he didn’t even play as a freshman, so this is really his second year of football.”

His first touchdown catch came on a 26-yard pass down the right sideline. Pedretti was a couple of steps behind the defender and caught the ball in the end zone for a 6-0 lead that capped De Soto’s second possession.

The pass came on Evan Pedretti’s first long look down the field and after five straight running plays picked up 49 yards and loosened up the Wisconsin Heights defense.

His second touchdown catch came on the final play of the first half, covered 18 yards and was completed with a catch off a pass tipped by the defender.

Evan Pedretti, who passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 79 yards and another score, rolled out to his right after taking the snap with 5.1 seconds on the clock.

The throw to the front, right corner of the end zone was tipped on a good play by Derek Adler, but the ball dropped right into Pedretti’s hands. Evan Pedretti’s conversion run gave the Pirates a 28-7 halftime lead.

“We drew up two passing plays before that (possession), and Ev knew that we’d be able to get one of them,” said Landon Pedretti, who has 19 catches for 261 yards and has scored eight touchdowns this season. “I’m still surprised that I caught it. I just looked down, and the ball was in my hands.

“That was a beautiful play by (Adler), but it was a good bounce for us.”

The third touchdown was on a 4-yard run that finished off a 45-yard drive early in the third quarter. Pedretti also made a 25-yard catch on third-and-11 from the 46 to give the Pirates a first down on the 21 before he was given the ball on a third-and-3 snap from the 4 and ran around the left side of the line for the score.

Landon Pedretti’s final trip to the end zone was probably the most exciting, and it followed Wisconsin Heights’ second touchdown. The Vanguards kicked off, and the ball bounced in front of Pedretti and squirted by him.

He turned around and grabbed it at the 12 and immediately broke a tackle before cutting to his left and finding the biggest running lane he has likely ever seen. That took all the way across the field to his team’s sideline, and he headed up the field from there.

“The first guy missed, and I couldn’t believe the hole the return team opened,” Landon Pedretti said. “And Harley (Schams) came down and got the kicker with a great block, and that allowed me to cut back and finish it.”

Wick was especially complimentary of the Schams block, which came around the 30 and allowed Pedretti to turn his angle back toward the middle of the field.

“It was a great play to make without blocking in the back,” said Wick, whose team next hosts Wonewoc-Center/Weston on Sept. 23. “That was a huge play that came right after (the Vanguards) scored, and it gave us the momentum back.”