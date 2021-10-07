High school football: Lily Wehrs makes splash as La Crosse Central kicker

Mitch Olson’s face lit up as soon as the topic was chosen.

The Central High School football team had just done a lot of things right in piecing together a pretty important 42-28 victory over Holmen, and there was plenty to discuss.

But those six extra points by senior Lily Wehrs had the coach feeling pretty good as he stood on the field at Empire Stadium late Friday.

“She’s a heck of a kicker isn’t she?” Olson said after she made all six of her attempts against the Vikings to help the RiverHawks improve to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVC. “I’ll be honest with you that she’s one of the toughest athletes in our school.

“She’s a mentally strong kid, she’s a really hard worker, and anytime you get someone like that in your program, it’s a good thing.”

Wehrs wasn’t on the team when the season began, so Olson set out to change that. The push also didn’t come from out of nowhere, he said.

“I had her in a phy ed class when she was a sophomore, and she was booting the ball back then,” Olson said. “I’ve been on her since she was sophomore. She was a cross country runner before this, but now we’ve got her out here and we’re really happy about it.”

Wehrs also made both attempts in a loss at River Falls, making her 8-for-8 going into Friday’s game at Sparta.

Race for 1,000 While an exceptional night by Cashton junior Colin O’Neil in Thursday night’s game against Royall could change the picture, Bangor senior Mathieu Oesterle is likely the first running back to hit the 1,000-yard mark this season.

The Cardinals (5-2, 4-1) are trying to start a new winning streak when they host Brookwood on Friday, and Oesterle sits at 894 yards through five games — the team had one game canceled, and Oesterle missed another due to injury.

Oesterle has carried 17 times for 117 yards and scored three touchdowns in limited use during two previous games against the Falcons, but his load will likely be heavier with an injury keeping junior teammate Tanner Jones (101-745, 10 TDs) off the field.

Arcadia senior Ryan Sokup sits at 767 yards through six games — the Raiders also lost a game from the schedule — heading into a matchup with G-E-T. He gained 174 yards on 20 carries in two games against the Red Hawks last spring.

Battling for state leadOnalaska junior Nick Odom’s 49 catches are tied for third among receives with completed statistics entered on wissports.net, and Aquinas junior Jackson Flottmeyer’s 24 touchdown passes rank second.

Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Sam Peiffer has 56, and he is followed by Milwaukee Marquette’s Frankie Collopy at 50. Odom and Tomahawk’s Jake Kaminsky have 49 apiece and are three ahead of fifth-place Ashton Henning of Shawano.

Flottmeyer only trails Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran’s Robby Michael’s 27.

